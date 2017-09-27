DialogTech Helps Businesses that Value Phone Calls Drive Growth with AI and Predictive Analytics

CHICAGO , Sept.Â DialogTech, the leading provider of actionable marketing analytics for phone calls, today announced the addition of a new team of data scientists to help businesses that value phone calls unlock the full power of artificial intelligence to drive growth. The team, whose members hold PhDs and advanced degrees in computer science and linguistics, will help DialogTech customers use AI to optimize marketing, sales and operations performance, leveraging insights from billions of customer calls tracked by the DialogTech voice management platform to generate better qualified callers and deliver the right experiences to convert them to customers.

Leading companies such as Sylvan Learning and Comfort Keepers -- as well as top brands in the automotive, home rental, home services, financial services and franchise industries -- use DialogTech's AI and deep data mining to drive revenue throughout a customer's marketing and sales experience.

Introducing the World's Smartest Call Analytics Solution The addition of the data science team enables DialogTech to offer businesses a unique combination of sophisticated AI and machine-learning technology, the most accurate voice transcriptions powered by Nuance and the industry's top data science group, making DialogTech the world's smartest call analytics solution.

"DialogTech has assembled some of the brightest minds in data science to help our customers realize the full benefits of AI," said Leon Chism , CTO at DialogTech. "The potential for AI to improve how businesses acquire customers over the phone is enormous, but first you need a call analytics solution with the right data, technology and people to make it happen -- and only DialogTech has all three."

DialogTech's data science team works closely with each customer, building custom machine-learning algorithms to analyze the full context of phone calls, uncover hidden insights, analyze caller behavior, predict outcomes, detect problems and recommend best actions. Some examples of DialogTech's AI capabilities include:

Uncover Insights

Make Smarter Decisions

Prevent Problems

To learn more about how DialogTech is using AI to help businesses acquire more customers and revenue from the call channel, visit dialogtech.com/products/ai-machine-learning.

About DialogTech DialogTech provides actionable marketing analytics for businesses that value inbound phone calls. Consistently recognized as the leader and pioneer in call analytics and optimization, DialogTech is the trusted voice management platform for Fortune 500 brands, agencies and fast-growing companies. From call attribution to conversation analytics to caller experience optimization, only DialogTech has everything marketers need to drive the conversations that drive revenue. For more information, visit dialogtech.com.

Media Contact Blair Symes DialogTech bsymes@dialogtech.com 312-999-0119

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialogtech-helps-businesses-that-value-phone-calls-drive-growth-with-ai-and-predictive-analytics-300526207.html

SOURCE DialogTech

http://www.dialogtech.com