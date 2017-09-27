iBasis Wins Best IPX Service Provider at Total Telecom’s Carriers World Awards 2017

iBasis, a KPN company, announced today that the company has been recognized as the Best IPX Service Provider at Total Telecom's Carrier World Awards 2017, the only awards where the winners are determined by the votes of the industry.

The iBasis true multiservice IPX provides a technical and commercial platform to exchange IP-based voice and data services, signaling and roaming, and is enhanced with a range of value-added services. iBasis is one of the first global service providers to establish an IPX interconnect, compliant with GSMA technical and commercial standards, and is now one of the leaders in enabling worldwide LTE roaming. Since then, iBasis has had a long and successful track record of major IPX milestones: LTE signaling ecosystem, widest reach through our Open Peering Policy, IPX Analytics through inVision, VoLTE roaming and interworking. Throughout 2017, iBasis has been actively invested in designing and implementing the next generation IPX network with features that support the growing and emerging demands from the global IoT market.

"As the global telecom market rapidly changes, it's critical to keep up with innovation. IPX providers are instrumental in the carrier value chain and in creating differentiation for their customers. As such, iBasis has introduced innovative services and reached significant milestones in 2017, not only in the commercialization of international VoLTE but also in serving the growing global mobile access market of IoT." said Rob Chambers, Managing Director of Total Telecom.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the industry. Winning this award serves to acknowledge the essential contributions of IPX providers like iBasis in supporting telecommunications innovation by ensuring worldwide interoperability, reliability and Quality of Service," said Feddo Hazewindus, President and CEO of iBasis. "We will continue to make significant investments in our IPX Network, both commercially and technically, to ensure that we are delivering the best user experience to our customers, facilitating their global expansion and helping them to be ready for the next wave of innovation."

iBasis Global IoT Solution is also shortlisted for Most Innovative IoT Solution at the World Communications Awards 2017.

About iBasis A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading IPX Provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice services including HD Voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis multi-service IPX interconnects operators and service providers globally with guaranteed quality and security for the entire mobile service portfolio: SS7 Signaling, GRX and S8, Diameter Signaling, VoLTE Interconnect and Roaming, supporting both the LBO and S8HR models. iBasis' InVision™ advanced analytics enable operators to monitor and proactively manage the quality of roaming traffic on a global scale. iBasis customers include more than 1,000 operators and service providers, and iBasis' global IPX reach is unsurpassed due to its Open Peering Policy. For more information, please visit www.ibasis.com.