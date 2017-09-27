OMA Announces Fall 2017 TestFest Sponsored by AVSystem

The Open Mobile Alliance announced today that registration is open for their October 30 November 2, 2017 TestFest event. The TestFest will be hosted by AVSystem and will be co located with the OMA Member Meeting in Warsaw, Poland at the Sheraton Warsaw Hotel. Testing will take place Monday, October 30 through Thursday, November 2 from 9 00 to 18 00 daily. Registration forÂ the TestFest is open to the public through Friday, October 6. The TestFest is open to any organization including both OMA members and non members forÂ testing client or server implementations of LightweightM2M (LwM2M), as well as any OMA Enabler for which there are three clients and three servers registered.

"Being a member of OMA and taking part in the LwM2M evolution process helps us to create interoperable LwM2M-based IoT services," said Wojciech Czech, CTO at AVSystem. "We strongly believe that the standardization process and implementation of LightweightM2M are the keys to developing secure IoT ecosystems and efficient IoT/M2M communication."

Included in the TestFest registration is a Lunch-and-Learn event on Tuesday October 31 hosted by AVSystem. Both TestFest and OMA Member Meeting attendees are invited to join AVSystem for lunch and to hear a tutorial entitled, "LwM2M - Lessons Learned" presented by AVSystem CTO, Wojciech Czech. Mr. Czech will discuss AVSystem's experience in integrating their LwM2M based Anjay library on selected hardware platforms, as well as software package management and SMS binding.

"AVSystem has been a proponent of the LightweightM2M protocol and an active participant in the OMA DM Working Group," said Joaquin Prado, Director of Technical Programs, Open Mobile Alliance. "The lessons learned through deploying the Anjay library will be extremely useful for our TestFest participants who are all working with LightweightM2M in products and services of their own."

Companies with a LwM2M client or server implementation interested in registering for the TestFest should do so at http://openmobilealliance.org/event/warsaw-oma-testfest-event. OMA members interested in registering for the OMA Member Meeting can find registration information at http://openmobilealliance.org/event/board-meeting-technical-plenary-meeting-committee-meetings-working-group-meetings-13.

About LightweightM2M (LwM2M) OMA'sÂ LightweightM2MÂ is a device management protocol designed for sensor networks and the demands of a machine-to-machine (M2M) environment.Â With LwM2M, OMA has responded to demand in the market for a common standard for managing lightweight and low power devices on a variety of networks necessary to realize the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT).Â The LwM2M protocol, designed for remote management of IoT devices and relatedÂ service enablement, features a modern architectural designÂ based on REST, defines anÂ extensibleÂ resource and data model and builds on an efficient secure data transfer standard called the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP). LwM2M has been specified by a group of industry experts at the OpenÂ Mobile Alliance's Device Management Working Group and is based on protocol and security standardsÂ from the IETF.

About Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) OMA is the leading industry forum for developing market driven, interoperable mobile service enablers. OMA was formed by the world's leading mobile operators, device and network suppliers, information technology companies and content providers as the industry focal point for the development of mobile service enabler specifications. OMA is a non-profit organization that delivers open specifications for creating interoperable services that work across all geographical boundaries, on any bearer network. OMA's specifications support the billions of new and existing terminals across a variety of wireless networks, including traditional cellular operator networks and emerging networks supporting machine-to-machine device communications for the Internet of Things (IoT). New work in OMA is leading to the development of next generation mobile services in areas such as Device Management, LBS, IoT, APIs and more. See www.openmobilealliance.org.