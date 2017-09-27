Philly New Technology Meetup Welcomes The Meet Group's Catherine Cook Connelly as Guest Speaker

The Philly New Technology Meetup is kicking off its September meetup by focusing on women in technology and The Meet Group's VP of Brand Strategy, Catherine Cook Connelly, will talk about how she uses data and analytics every day in her role at The Meet Group.

Catherine will do a short demo and afterwards participate in a panel discussion with representatives from Etsy, Neo4j, and Radian on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, from 5:30 pm - 7:45 pm ET at the Philly.com building on 8th and Market Street.

"I'm excited to speak alongside these incredible women and share how we use data to inform decisions at The Meet Group," said Catherine Cook Connelly, VP of Brand Strategy for The Meet Group. "Though it is impossible to have all of the data we want, our goal is to track everything we can to improve and monitor retention, engagement, and user acquisition efforts."

The Philly New Technology Meetup supports the vibrant and growing Philadelphia tech community by helping to build a sustainable technology industry that drives innovation, economic growth, and creates positive change for our local communities. This innovative talk will explore how the panelists entered into the data profession, what types of data technology they currently use in their positions, and how the impact of cultural and gender-based issues have affected their careers.

The speakers are women, but the program is for everyone in tech and data. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit: https://www.meetup.com/Philly-New-Tech-Meetup/events/239992746/

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a fast-growing portfolio of mobile apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our apps - currently MeetMe®, Skout®, Tagged®, and Hi5® - let users in more than 100 countries chat, share photos, stream live video, and discuss topics of interest, and are available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages. Using innovative products and sophisticated data science, The Meet Group keeps its over 2.5 million mobile daily active users engaged and originates untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. The Meet Group offers advertisers the opportunity to reach customers on a global scale and has leading mobile monetization strategies. The Meet Group has offices in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.