Guardian Zone Launches Cutting-edge Security App and Software Enhancing Public Safety with One Download

COLLEYVILLE, Texas , Sept.Â Guardian Zone, LLC, a leading provider of crowd sourced security solutions, launched a cutting edge security mobile app and software that fortifies public safety.

"We are first in the market to invent a mobile software solution for businesses, schools and venues that creates an open and secure community allowing any smartphone user with our app to automatically connect with local security officials," said Sheryl Maas , the CEO and Founder of Guardian Zone.

The software answers the question that many property owners, venue managers, corporate and educational institution security officers have at medium and large public places, "How can we facilitate a safe environment for all visitors within our facility during an emergency?", Maas said, "while many mobile security software companies have solutions that cater to a closed and limited community of users, Guardian Zone does the opposite. The Guardian Zone mobile app is a single download that can be used in multiple facilities or venues that have our software."

Guardian Zone will unveil their groundbreaking technology at the ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits September 26-28, 2017 in Dallas , TX. The 22,000 visitors at the show will have the opportunity to visit booth #4178 to learn more about Guardian Zone's unique solution which empowers visitors to have a two-way interaction with security personnel in the event of an emergency using their streamlined and easy to use app and software.

The Guardian Zone app makes it easier for security teams to keep employees, students, and casual visitors protected against ever increasing emergency situations. Simultaneously, the Guardian Zone Solution allows individuals to inform security personnel of crisis situations. The two-way communication solution utilizes four clear methods of communication to be used to provide all community members with information of potentially dangerous situations.

"We have all heard how in a crisis we should SEE SOMETHING - SAY SOMETHING! This is easy to say, but in the past difficult to do. As an adjunct to emergency services, Guardian Zone has bridged that gap with mobile app and software.

About Us: Guardian Zone is a mobile communications company located in Colleyville, TX , whose mobile security software is a great communication platform for medium and large buildings, venues, airports and campuses.

