Virtualisation in Telco Networks - Dataset & Report 2017: Which Markets for SDN and NFV, and what Perspectives with Network Slicing for 5G? - Research and Markets

The "Virtualisation in Telco Networks Dataset & Report Which Markets for SDN and NFV, and what Perspectives with Network Slicing for 5G " report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a state of the art review of the real benefits and various implementations of SDN and NFV concepts within telco network infrastructures. It describes how the two concepts will be necessary for the evolution of telco networks for network slicing as part of 5G.

Furthermore, the report includes a benchmark of trials and implementations giving a global overview of the real involvement of telcos along with the detailed network transformation strategies of major telcos.

The study also includes a dataset providing a market sizing in terms of investments in SDN/NFV done by telecom operators, enterprise and cloud providers with forecasts up to 2021.

Dataset Scope

SDN/NFV market size: investments in SDN/NFV done by telecom operators, enterprise and cloud providers for four regions: World, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific

Forecasts up to 2021

SDN/NFV by type of players

SDN/NFV benchmark by operator

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

3. Benefits of SDN and NFV for telcos

4. Application of SDN and NFV within telco network: concepts and implementation

5. Network slicing for 5G capabilities

6. Players' positioning

7. Market sizing

