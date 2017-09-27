IndependenceIT Empowers IT Service Providers with First Enterprise-Class Windows AppServices on Google Cloud Platform

IndependenceIT, the company that unifies cloud, application and data management for IT administrators, today announced AppServices for Google Cloud PlatformÂ (GCP). As the first and only Windows App Service for GCP, IT solution providers gain the advantage of efficient, consistent, and reliable delivery of applications and data for business customers.

"With the termination of Azure RemoteApp in August of this year and the limitations of both Citrix XenApp Express and AWS AppStream 2.0, a gap exists for IT solution providers as they are in need of a highly intelligent and automated App delivery platform," said Seth Bostock, CEO, IndependenceIT. "With AppServices on GCP, IndependenceIT has removed the complexity of this process, providing high-performance application delivery capabilities with scaling automation and event scripting for reliable IT service provider delivery. Google Compute Platform's virtual infrastructure provides the backbone of the solution with efficient workload scaling for organizations around the world."

At its core, IndependenceIT's new AppServices on GCP allows service delivery partners to offer Windows-based applications and solutions to business customers by simply and reliably managing services in the cloud. The GCP-based solution provides complete service and usage visibility for the provider, enabling higher levels of business mobility and agility for end customers while significantly reducing the time, resource, and management costs of cloud-based application delivery.

IndependenceIT AppServices on GCP supports hybrid corporate cloud environments where users access application and data assets delivered from both the corporate infrastructure and from the public cloud. AppServices on GCP offers end-user access options that seamlessly integrate with user endpoints and provide a cohesive user experience. The advanced solution has many advantages over Citrix XenApp Xpress and AWS AppStream including:

"The deployment of AppServices on Google Cloud Platform aligns best-of-breed cloud application and data delivery with premier cloud infrastructure in support of domestic and international business operations," said Brandon Jung, Cloud Ecosystem & Partnerships, Google Cloud Platform. "With a global fiber network and over 100 points of presence, GCP delivers unmatched security, networking, and price-performance. This combination makes AppServices on GCP the ideal cloud environment for enterprise-class Windows workloads."

"With growing complexity of managing a number of cloud-based applications, service providers and IT administrators increasingly opt for application publication platforms that can deliver high levels of automation and wizard-driven workflow," said Agatha Poon, Research Director, 451 Research. "Offerings like IndependenceIT's Windows AppServices for Google Cloud could be an answer to IT administrators seeking the ease of deployment without compromising costs."

"The flexibility and cost advantages of Windows AppServices for GCP are significant, providing even greater opportunities in the cloud application delivery space," said Rick Erickson, executive vice president at Agosto Inc. "With AppServices we can automatically deliver high volumes of applications using a demand driven model. This also supports integration of AppServices with a client's Cloud Workspace for user group or individual distribution, improving our response to application delivery challenges."

Pricing and Availability AppServices for GCP is available immediately. See pricing details at https://independenceit.com/pricing/ and learn more online at https://independenceit.com/simplifying-windows-app-delivery/.

About IndependenceIT IndependenceIT unifies cloud, application and data management for IT administrators. The company's automation and workflow platform simplifies all administrative tasks from infrastructure to end-user support. With the Cloud Workspace Suite (CWS) software platform, partners leverage a robust API for ease of integration with existing systems, mitigating deployment requirements and increasing responsiveness. Contact IndependenceIT at 888-299-4552 or visit www.independenceIT.com.