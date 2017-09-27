Pexip to Deliver Video Tele-Conferencing (VTC) Interoperability for Microsoft Teams

Pexip announced today that it will develop and deliver standards based Video Tele Conferencing (VTC) interoperability for Microsoft Teams. The solution will allow traditional videoconferencing users to join Microsoft Teams calls and meetings, with the full experience of video, audio and content sharing.

Pexip already delivers a Microsoft-certified video interoperability solution for Skype for Business Server in its Infinity Fusion gateway. The new solution will build on the Fusion platform, and provide video, audio and content-sharing between VTC and Microsoft Teams meetings. It allows companies to extend the Microsoft Teams meeting experience to legacy video meeting room solutions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to provide a VTC interoperability solution for Microsoft Teams, and to be an integral member of the Microsoft Teams eco system," says Åsmund O. Fodstad, Pexip CEO. "Video-based communications are a fundamental component of the modern workplace and Microsoft Teams is set to be the next big thing in collaboration."

Protecting and retaining the native user experience is fundamental to the Pexip solution. The Pexip gateway for Microsoft Teams is being designed to be completely transparent to the end-user, meaning VTC systems joining a Microsoft Teams meeting will be seen and managed just like any other Teams participant. Likewise, on the VTC side, the meeting will look, feel, and operate like a standard VTC meeting. The Pexip Infinity Fusion software is designed for any size organization, but with special focus on large companies and enterprises. It can accommodate any number of users and simultaneous meetings in any number of locations.

"We are very excited to further strengthen our relationship with Pexip and look forward to enabling our customers to use the Pexip Infinity Fusion gateway to allow their VTC users to join Microsoft Teams meetings," said Tiffany Wissner, senior director, Skype Partner Marketing for Microsoft Corp.

Pexip Infinity Fusion for Microsoft Teams is currently under development. For more information, you can meet with Pexip at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, Florida, Booth #1001 from September 25 - 29, or visit www.pexip.com.

