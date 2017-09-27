Quadient Launches Alliances and ISV/Technology Partner Tracks of Partner Advantage Program

APPENZELL, Switzerland &www.quadient.com Quadient, formerly GMC Software, the award winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announced today the launch of the Alliances Partner and ISV Technology Partner tracks of its Partner Advantage Program intended to engage, empower and enable all types of Quadient partners. The two tracks complete the four track program, which began with the announcement in April 2017 of the Delivery Partner track, designed to provide seamless implementation services for Quadient's customer base. It was followed by the launch of the Business Partner track in May 2017, which offers technology service providers access to new revenue opportunities.

Companies approved to become certified Alliances Partners are system integrators/consultants that deliver services, implement and support the Quadient solutions they recommend to their customers. ISV/Technology Partners are independent software vendors whose product offerings integrate with Quadient's product suite, which includes Quadient Customer Journey Mapping™, Quadient Mobile Advantage™, Quadient Inspire™ and Quadient Bulk Mailer™ and related products. ISV/Technology Partners' offerings complement and extend the value of Quadient's solutions to offer superior technology for accelerating digital transformation.

Alliances Partners and ISV/Technology Partners benefit from the relationship with Quadient by gaining access to new markets and uncovering incremental revenue opportunities with the ability to increase upsell opportunities and expand value-added offerings.

"Our partnerships and alliances enable us to provide our clients with the best of customer communications management, data quality solutions and postal offerings," said Rob Daleman, VP, corporate marketing at Quadient. "Alliances and ISV/Technology Partners, as well as Delivery Partners and Business Partners, are integral to Quadient's overall success in delivering value to our customers."

All four tracks of partners are authorized to resell the Quadient solution suite and provide customers with functional and technical product expertise in a range of vertical industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare and service providers that serve those markets. Some of Quadient's current partners include Guidewire, DocuSign, Accenture, IBM and Xerox.

Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.