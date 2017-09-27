ARRIS Adds Wave 2 Wi-FiÂ® Technology to Secure Home Gateway Portfolio

SUWANEE, Ga. , Sept. ARRIS International plcÂ (NASDAQ ARRS) todayÂ introduced two new Wave 2 Wi FiÂ gateways to its Secure Home Gateway portfolio. The ARRIS SURFboardÂ SBG6950 AC2 and SBG7400 AC2 gateways add fast, future ready multi Gigabit Wi Fi to the Secure Home Gateway family. Â

The ARRIS Secure Home Gateway portfolio of devices combines the capabilities of a modem, router, Ethernet hub, and dedicated security protection for each connected device in the home - including IoT devices such as smart thermostats, locks, speakers, and cameras. The addition of the latest Wave 2 Wi-Fi technology allows more connected devices to share bandwidth without compromising even the most demanding tasks like simultaneous 4K streaming. Each gateway features advanced ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee software. This state-of-the-art solution enables users to simplify internet security through management controls and protection against known threats like malware, phishing, and more.

Product Highlights

"Life is too short for old-school cybersecurity. Our new Wave 2 devices add the fastest possible Wi-Fi speeds and the latest connection capabilities to our revolutionary security platform, giving consumers the most convenient combination of speed, safety, and simplicity," said Sandy Howe , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products Group at ARRIS. "Our Secure Home Gateway portfolio changes the paradigm for internet protection by shifting security from individual devices to the entry point for your internet. Now, if it's connected, it's protected."

The ARRIS SURFboardÂ® SBG6950-AC2 features download speeds up to 686 Mbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900 Mbps. The SBG7400-AC2 includes download speeds up to 1 Gbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 2350 Mbps.

All ARRIS Secure Home Gateway devices include three years of ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee protection (approximately $240*** savings) and three months of McAfee LiveSafeâ„¢ software, which provides antivirus, identity and privacy protection both within and beyond your home network. Because both devices also incorporate cable modems, they can save up to $10 /month in modem rental fees, effectively paying for themselves in less than two years.

Pricing and Availability The SBG6950-AC2 retails for $179.99 and is available at major retailers including Best Buy. The SBG7400-AC2 is $199.99 and is available at Amazon and other major retailers.

About ARRIS ARRIS International plc. (NASDAQ: ARRS) is a world leader in entertainment and communications technology. Our innovations combine hardware, software, and services across the cloud, network, and home to power TV and internet for millions of people around the globe. The people of ARRIS collaborate with the world's top service providers, content providers, and retailers to advance the state of our industry and pioneer tomorrow's connected world. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

For the latest ARRIS news:

ARRIS, the ARRIS Logo, and SURFboard are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARRIS Enterprises, LLC. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Â© ARRIS Enterprises, LLC. 2017. All rights reserved.

*ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee blocks connected devices from reaching a known malicious site. As new and unknown sites are identified by McAfee, ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee will automatically detect, block and secure connected devices from them.

** Actual rates may vary dependent on a number of factors including, but not limited to: the services offered by cable service providers, network traffic, computer equipment, type of server, number of connections to server, and availability of Internet router(s).

***An approximate value of $240 when compared to similar offerings.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arris-adds-wave-2-wi-fi-technology-to-secure-home-gateway-portfolio-300525924.html

SOURCE ARRIS International plc

http://www.arris.com