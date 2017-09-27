MicroTech Wins $3 Billion Department of Interior Field Communications Contract

TYSONS CORNER, Va. , Sept. On September 21st , MicroTech was notified it had been awarded a Field Communications Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (ID IQ) contract by the Department of the Interior (DOI) Interior Business Center, Acquisition Services Directorate.Â The addition of this $3 billion ID IQ contract further advances MicroTech's business strategy to expand its communication offerings to the U.S. Government.

Through the Field Communications contract MicroTech will provide Government customers a full array of field communications commodity products and professional services. MicroTech will be engaged with the customer through the full lifecycle of field communications, including the planning, designing, implementation, maintenance and decommissioning of their systems.

"MicroTech is looking forward to bringing our unique technical solutions to the DOI and other government customers under this contract to support their critical communications requirements," says Tony Jimenez , Founder, President and CEO of MicroTech. "This award builds on our already successful business in the communications market, and allows us to better leverage our strengths in solving our customer's challenges," Mr. Jimenez added.

This contract allows MicroTech to offer services in any of the 50 states and the territories, and be available to the DOI and other federal agencies including but not limited to the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, United States Department of Agriculture, Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy.

MicroTech now holds 26 multiple-award type contracts with dozens of Federal State and Local Government Agencies through which MicroTech provides a broad range of innovative technologies and state of the art Professional Services and Solutions.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under Tony Jimenez's leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth and is repeatedly recognized as a business success story by the Veteran, Small Business and Hispanic Communities. Described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology's annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors.

MicroTech provides Telecommunications Services, Solutions & Integration, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, R&D, and Financial Services to the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises -- managing more than a quarter of a million technology users daily.

