Frost & Sullivan Leads The Way To Conquer Blockchain Challenges In Healthcare - A Promising But Bumpy Ride

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. Frost & Sullivan announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Healthcare's Challenges with Blockchain A Promising but Bumpy Ride!" on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. The webinar will offer expert insight from Frost & Sullivan's Reenita Das (Partner, and Senior Vice President of Transformational Health), Kamaljit Behera, (Industry Analyst, Visionary Healthcare), John Bass (Founder CEO, Hashed Health), Navin Ramachandran (Healthcare Specialist in Distributed Ledgers at the IOTA Foundation, medical doctor and data researcher at UCL) and Dr. Vidushi Savant (MD, Clinical Faculty, Department of Psychiatry, Stanford University Medical Center).

Digital transformation has become a strategic priority for healthcare industry participants as they strive to justify value in the anticipated data-driven, outcome-based reimbursement regime. As the healthcare industry continues to face difficulty identifying the trade-off between the risk and reward of going digital, the potential applications of blockchain and emerging distributed ledger technologies (DLT) provides a path to mitigate pressing requirements.

"On-going digital democratization of care delivery models towards a much-anticipated personalized and outcome-based treatment paradigm will be the primary impetus for blockchain adoption. Furthermore, the convergence of blockchain with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) would provide radical new opportunities to explore digital health economies," stated Kamaljit Behera .

The webinar will provide expert insight on blockchain technology with the most potential applications across the healthcare industry, including health data interoperability, cybersecurity, insurance fraud management, and drug supply chain provenance.

Key benefits of attending the briefing:

