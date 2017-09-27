Digium Featured In CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide

DigiumÂ , The Asterisk Company, today announced that CRNÂ , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Digium in its 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide, a list of leading technology vendors with cloud related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.

The CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the growing cloud marketplace, helping them to identify technology suppliers with innovative cloud offerings and partner programs. To qualify for participation in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, technology vendors must have a unique set of partner program benefits for solution providers that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

"In a saturated cloud market, it can be difficult for solution providers to differentiate among cloud vendors and find the right ones to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Cloud Partner Program Guide simplifies this painstaking process, identifying the cloud partner programs with a compelling combination of resources, support, training and financial incentives. Our 2017 guide features a strong lineup of cutting-edge companies with proven track records of helping partners meet and exceed their customers' needs."

Digium's 5-Star Cloud Partner Program provides opportunities for partners to sell Digium's award-winning Switchvox Cloud Unified Communications solution and Digium SIP Trunking services. Partners can also sell Digium's state-of-the-art IP phones, which have been designed specifically for use with Switchvox Cloud. The program is structured with tiered levels designed to suit a partner's capabilities and to help them maximize their commissions. Each level includes incentives, benefits, training, certification and marketing promotions to help Digium's cloud partners gain a competitive advantage and thrive in the rapidly growing cloud services market.

"We're proud to have Digium's cloud partner program recognized in CRN's 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide. It confirms that we offer our cloud partners an exceptional program to help them succeed," said Wayne Landt, Director of Worldwide Channel Sales, Digium. "We're committed to providing partners enablement tools, such as no-cost, on-demand certifications, a team dedicated to providing sales demos to partners' prospects, and world-class, U.S.-based technical support. We thank our top-notch agents who not only deliver our cloud services, but also provide exceptional customer service and support, ensuring the mutual success of our businesses."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg.

Tweet This: @TheChannelCo recognizes @Digium in 2017 @CRN Cloud PPG #CRNCloudPPG crn.com/cloud-ppg

About Digium DigiumÂ®, Inc. provides AsteriskÂ® software, telephony hardware, and on-premises and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries. Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium Switchvox Cloud and other cloud-based products and services are offered through Digium Cloud Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digium, Inc. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners. More information is available at www.digium.com and www.asterisk.org.

About the Channel Company The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

The Digium logo, Digium, Asterisk, Asterisk SCF, Switchvox, Asterisk Business Edition, AsteriskNOW, Asterisk Appliance and the Asterisk logo are trademarks of Digium, Inc. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.