Enhanced TNS Solution Creates Growth Opportunities for Canadian ATM Operators

An exciting array of new features are set to help Canadian ATM operators and deployers target growth after Transaction Network Services (TNS) confirmed it was launching its recently enhanced TNSLink for ATMs solution in Canada.

TNS, a leader in the ATM communications market for over 20 years, is establishing an in-country team based in Toronto and plans on dedicating significant resources to helping Canadian firms improve efficiency while reducing costs.

Lisa Shipley, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of TNS' Payments Division, said: "We are delighted to bring our enhanced ATM technology to the Canadian market. TNSLink for ATMs is an innovative service which has been designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of the ATM market in the payments industry.

"We manage the communications for over 100,000 ATMs globally, giving us key insights into the requirements, pain points and pressures the industry faces. As a result of this, we have designed TNSLink for ATMs to enable ATM operators and deployers to quickly revise their fleet locations to improve efficiency and establish an estate with limited resource commitment. We believe TNSLink for ATMs can reduce the total cost of ownership of ATM connectivity by up to 26%."

TNSLink for ATMs is a fully managed service which helps maximize uptime and reliability, while reducing capital and operating costs. TNSLink provides impressive device uptime through superior core network availability, hardware performance and multiple failover options.

New TNSLink for ATMs features include:

Ms Shipley said: "I'm delighted to welcome Shaun Leech to TNS. Shaun will lead our Canadian sales and strategic efforts. Based in Toronto, Shaun brings with him a wealth of payments-related experience from his time with DC Payments, the INTERAC Association and IBM Canada."

Shaun Leech said: "I am looking forward to helping Canadian ATM operators and deployers reap the benefits of TNS' technology and the advanced features that we can provide. The ATM industry in Canada is competitive and margins can be tight, so opportunities to gain efficiencies can play a significant role in helping deliver strategic advantages. My most recent role with DC Payments has given me a thorough understanding of ATM deployments both here and abroad, so I'm very familiar with the business objectives and targets our customers need to meet."

TNSLink for ATMs can support all ATM types and can connect with DSL, wireless and build your own communications. This innovative technology can be set up with dual SIMs as well as wired with wireless backup to maximize performance. Flexibility is provided through TNS' commercial structure, instant SIM management, and delivery of a 'zero-touch' and telco independent solutions. Crucial near real-time visibility into ATM fleet performance is also provided through our online, management tool TNSOnline.

TNS was founded in 1990 and has expanded to provide services in more than 60 countries across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. The organization has secured a strong payments heritage and is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.

