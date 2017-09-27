Midwest Energy & Communications Upgrades Broadband Phone with Alianza VoIP Solution

Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) has selected Alianza's Cloud Voice Platform for its next gen FTTH VoIP solution. With Alianza's solution, MEC is delivering a better overall user experience to its members, while simplifying voice management and reducing its overall total cost of ownership for VoIP.

"Our mission is to deliver first-in-class innovations and solutions to rural communities to enrich small-town life," commented Candy Riem, Vice President of Marketing and Member Solutions at MEC. "Alianza is a true phone services partner in helping us fulfill that promise to our members."

MEC's upgrade provides the electric cooperative with a future-proof, more agile VoIP solution with a superior cost model compared to wholesale hosted VoIP models of the past. MEC realizes impactful operational improvements and automation of key customer lifecycle tasks from the integration of the Cloud Voice Platform with its back-office systems and fiber access elements.

This partnership brings together two Utilities Technology Council (UTC) award winners from 2017. MEC received the UTC APEX Award, recognizing utilities and individuals who have shown extraordinary initiative. Alianza was recognized with the UTC Impact Award for Services for its fiber VoIP solution and the resulting proven customer success.

"We share Midwest Energy & Communications' passion for excellent customer experience," commented Justin Cooper, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Alianza. "We are excited to be a part of their communications portfolio as it continues to grow for the members."

About Alianza

Alianza radically transforms communications delivery so that service providers thrive with strong margins, better service and elegant management. Alianza's Cloud Voice Platform is a web-scale, turnkey virtualized software solution that enables cable, mobile, telco and other broadband providers to rapidly customize, launch and profit from VoIP and UC services. The power of Alianza's cloud delivers a lower total cost of ownership and a clear business case for VoIP with a zero-CAPEX, success-based SaaS model. This new way to deliver voice service untangles service providers from the restraints of old-school voice networks and accelerates innovation and growth. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Midwest Energy & Communications

Midwest Energy & Communications is a member-owned cooperative providing electric distribution, propane and fiber internet services to more than 35,000 customers in 11 counties in southern Michigan and northern Indiana and Ohio.