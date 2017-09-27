Coriant Partners with Windstream to Demonstrate SDN-Enabled Multi-Vendor Service Orchestration at MEF17

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that it is partnering with Windstream and other transport networking suppliers to demonstrate SDN enabled multi vendor service orchestration as part of the MEF17 Proof of Concept (PoC) Showcase. The demonstration reinforces Coriant's commitment to open networking and industry collaboration to enhance its customers' service delivery capabilities in multi vendor, multi layer, and multi domain environments.

"Windstream's SDNow service is a perfect example of industry innovation in SDN-enabled on-demand service orchestration and automated provisioning in a multi-vendor optical networking environment," said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and Chief Technology Officer, Coriant. "We're pleased to join Windstream in this important technology showcase and help advance the state of agile wavelength service delivery as hyperscale web content and cloud applications drive increased demand for on-demand capabilities."

Leveraging multi-domain service orchestration, SDN controller software provided by Windstream's vendor partners, and live connectivity to Windstream's 150,000-mile fiber-optic network, the MEF17 PoC will feature end-to-end activation - turning up and down - of Windstream's high-speed, high-capacity SDNow transport solutions of 10G bandwidths on-demand. Aligning with the MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) standards and open-source projects, the demonstration will also highlight the elements of intent-based provisioning, data abstraction, and use of APIs for automated software-driven service design, provisioning and delivery.

Coriant at MEF17 In addition to the SDN-enabled PoC in collaboration with Windstream, Coriant will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of SDN-enabled Packet Optical Transport and DCI solutions at the MEF17 global networking event in Orlando, Florida from November 13-16. From purpose-built transport innovation and open line systems to performance-aware optical network optimization and universal switching, Coriant's best-in-class solutions enable Cable MSOs, service providers, web-scale Internet operators, and large enterprises to realize the business value of scalable, intelligent, and highly-programmable transport networks optimized for the hyperscale generation.

