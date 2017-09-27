Andrea Electronics Corporation announces its Digital Noise Reduction Technology and Array Microphones adopted by Clever Devices, a premium provider of mass transit communication systems

BOHEMIA, N.Y. , Sept. Andrea Electronics Corporation (OTCMKTS ANDR) (Andrea), the pioneer of digital array microphones and noise reduction software and industry leader of digital microphone product solutions that optimize the performance of voice driven applications, announced today that it is now shipping the DA 250 digital noise reduction module and DA 350 digital array microphone to long time customer Clever Devices for their mass transit communication systems.Â Â

After previously working with Clever Devices to integrate its state-of-the-art digital noise reduction and array microphone solutions for the Clever Devices SpeakEasy II product, Andrea has now done the same for the Clever Devices Covert Mic product, an in-vehicle communication system designed to transmit clean audio and video to during security incidents on public transportation.

The DA-250 digital noise reduction module will be used to enhance the sound quality of a covert microphone that will monitor conversations between the bus driver and passengers. The DA-350 array microphone will be used by the bus driver for hands-free public address announcements and radio communications.

"Andrea has a longstanding vendor relationship with Clever Devices and we are proud to provide them with new microphone solutions to advance the safety of passengers as well as provide hands-free communications for mass transit operators" said Douglas Andrea , CEO of Andrea Electronics Corporation.

"We pride ourselves on delivering best-in-class transportation solutions and the components we source from Andrea Electronics play a key role in helping us to deliver on that promise" said Darryl Curtis , VP of Technology at Clever Devices.

Andrea Electronics line of digital noise reduction array microphone products are now shipping in mass transit buses, high speed rail, police cruisers, ATM machines, information kiosks and robots to name a few deployments of our latest microphone solutions.

An American Innovator

Andrea Electronics is an American-owned business since 1934. In the early 40's, Andrea was one of the very first elite U.S. television manufacturers. In the 60's the company produced the intercommunication system for the Mercury space program, as well as avionic intercom systems used in F16 fighter jets and military helicopters. Andrea's microphone array and other advanced digital noise cancellation technologies have been embedded into hundreds of millions of personal computers and other devices.

The DA-250 Digital Array Microphone line is a standalone advanced microphone solution for OEMs and is among the latest innovations from Andrea Electronics.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops and manufactures audio technologies and equipment for enhancing applications requiring high performance quality voice input. The company's patented Digital Super Directional Array (DSDAâ„¢), patented PureAudioâ„¢ and patented EchoStopâ„¢ far-field microphone technologies enhance a wide range of audio products to eliminate background noise and ensure the optimum performance of voice applications. Visit Andrea Electronics' website at www.AndreaElectronics.com or call 1-800-707-5779

About Clever Devices

Clever Devices (www.cleverdevices.com) is a leading provider of technology solutions for all modes of public transportation including fixed-route, bus rapid transit, paratransit and rail. Our solutions enhance mobility and help meet the public transportation challenges of communities around the world. Based in Woodbury, NY with offices in the United States , Canada and Brazil , Clever Devices is a privately held company.

