BCN Telecom Completes Full Rollout of SD-WAN Solution

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept.Â BCN Telecom, a leading provider of technology solutions focused on simplifying complexity for multi location businesses, has completed a full rollout of the Company's Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) solution. Now fully available through its nationwide network of sales partners, SD WAN is a natural evolution for the BCN solution portfolio based upon the customers it services and supports today and is highly complementary to its current nationwide Internet access and data network service offering.

The BCN SD-WAN solution will enable growth oriented enterprises to support application growth, network agility and simplified branch implementation while delivering optimized access to cloud services, and enterprise applications over broadband Internet and private links.

"A BCN SD-WAN solution is truly access agnostic," said Julian Jacquez , BCN's chief operating officer. "A customer solution can utilize the full breadth of our 75+ underlying network providers for bandwidth such as DSL, Cable and 4G LTE, or we'll design a complete SD-WAN overlay solution using existing customer bandwidth if that's what's needed."

Cloud computing, enterprise mobility and bandwidth intensive applications are reshaping the business computing landscape and businesses are eager to transition to a more flexible, dynamic, and secure network design.

"A BCN SD-WAN solution can be integrated into a customer's existing MPLS network; helping to bridge a full technology transition. Because BCN SD-WAN is cloud-based turning up new locations is quick and cost-effective," said Jacquez.

As part of a single source BCN solution, BCN SD-WAN customers benefit from one consolidated monthly invoice, one U.S.-based support team, and a robust portal that enables the viewing and management of all services at all locations.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated technology service provider with corporate headquarters in Morristown, NJ . The Company enables telecommunications agents to define and deliver advanced connectivity solutions that bring simplicity to inherently complex multi-location, multi-carrier customer opportunities. BCN specializes in multi-product aggregation based on a portfolio of over 75 unique wholesale network partners. In addition, BCN provides clients with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For 24 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally. With a legacy of exceptional performance BCN is today the single-source provider for over 25,000 business clients. For more information call toll free 888-866-7266.

