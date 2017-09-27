Datagroup Selects iDirect Platform and New iQ Series Remotes to Launch HTS Service in Ukraine

HERNDON, Va. , Sept. VT iDirect, Inc. (iDirect), a world leader in satellite based IP communications technology and a company of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), today announced that Datagroup, the leading Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) provider in Ukraine , has selected the iDirect platform and its new series of DVB S2X remotes, the iQ Series, to offer new High Throughput Satellite (HTS) services to their substantial customer base. The company will leverage the iDirect network to offer high speed connectivity to a wide range of enterprise markets, enabling cost effective deployment of large scale networks.

Datagroup has purchased capacity from Eutelsat 16A and Eutelsat 12West B. Long-term plans call for Datagroup to license an additional transponder of HTS capacity to support networks that can sсale up to 50,000 sites.

iDirect's DVB-S2X technology delivers revolutionary gains in performance and efficiencies and will enable Datagroup to scale their network based on a significantly lower cost model. The iQ Series of remotes are designed to meet the needs of both fixed and mobility networks within a wide range of performance scenarios and software licensing features, based on a future-proof software-upgradeable design.

"Datagroup is the leading VSAT provider within Ukraine with over 83% market share. Our partnership with iDirect and the selection of their leading-edge DVB-S2X platform, along with the new iQ Series remote is a critical step in growing our leadership and delivering the high-quality services our customers rely on," said Mikhail Shelemba , CEO, Datagroup.

"Datagroup is an important example of how to leverage HTS to meet current demand, while setting the stage for continued growth," said David Harrower , Senior Vice President, Global Sales at VT iDirect. "By deploying our latest DVB-S2X technology and iQ remotes, Datagroup gains greater performance and efficiencies to meet their escalating user demands and will realize lower business costs that enables them to maintain their leading market position."

VT iDirect, a subsidiary of VT Systems, is a global leader in IP-based satellite communications providing technology and solutions that enable our partners worldwide to optimize their networks, differentiate their services and profitably expand their businesses. For more than 20 years, the VT iDirect organization has focused on meeting the economic and technology challenges across the satellite industry. Today, the product portfolio, branded under the name iDirect, sets new standards in performance and efficiency, making it possible to deliver voice, video and data connectivity anywhere in the world. VT iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including mobility, military/government and cellular backhaul. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information please visit www.iDirect.net.

VT Systems is an engineering company providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. VT Systems' innovative solutions, products and services include aircraft maintenance, repair and modification; software solutions in training and simulation; satellite-based IP communications technology; network solutions that integrate data, voice and video; rugged computers and computer peripheral equipment; specialized truck bodies and trailers; weapons and munitions systems; road construction equipment; and ship design and shipbuilding. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va. , VT Systems operates globally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering. Please visit www.vt-systems.com.

Datagroup is a leading telecommunication services provider with a nation-wide coverage. Datagroup provides its business customers with a wide-range professional telecommunications services including secured data transmission channels and Internet connection, Cloud solutions, digital telephony, radio and satellite communications.

The Company is one of the first telecommunication operators to offer wide-range security solutions to protect clients' business.

