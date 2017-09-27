FUSION 17 Offers More than 100 Learning Sessions Focused on Key Service Management Trends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Sept. HDI and itSMF USA , two leaders in the world of IT service management, present cutting edge conference sessions that are on the cusp of innovation and emerging trends within the IT service management (ITSM) industry at FUSION 17. The alignment of the conference program and industry topics makes FUSION 17 a must attend event for professionals dedicated to staying up to date on important industry developments. Each session will focus on key trends currently shaping the ITSM industry, with an emphasis on enterprise service management (ESM) and its role in reducing tool redundancy, tapping common databases, and making processes more uniform, efficient, and lean.

FUSION 17 will take place October 31 - November 3, 2017 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL. To register, please visit: servicemanagementfusion.com.

"Service and support are integral to the success of the modern enterprise," said Roy Atkinson , HDI's senior writer/analyst and FUSION speaker. "As companies, institutions, and organizations move to a more service-based way of thinking and doing business, service management and support are expanding beyond IT and technical support. The industry is changing-and the FUSION 17 program is thoroughly addressing this evolution."

The FUSION 17 program has identified several key areas that are critical in enabling the future of ESM and the ever-important digital transformation. Sessions focus on subjects pivotal to current industry growth such as cultural change, business language, tool capability and more.

A few of this year's notable sessions include:

Cultural Change

Enabling Business

Relationship Management

Speaking the Business's Language

Ensuring Tools Have the Right Capabilities

To learn more about FUSION 17, and to register, please visit: ServiceManagementFUSION.com.

Follow HDI on Social Facebook ǀ Twitter ǀ LinkedIn

Follow itSMF USA on Social Facebook ǀ Twitter ǀ LinkedIn

About HDI Founded in 1989, HDI is the first membership association and certification body created for the service and support industry. Since then, HDI has remained the source for professional development by offering the resources needed to promote organization-wide success through exceptional customer service. We do this by facilitating collaboration and networking, hosting acclaimed conferences and events, producing renowned publications and research, certifying and training thousands of professionals each year, and connecting solution providers with practitioners. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

About itSMF USA The itSMF USA , a chapter of itSMF International, is the independent professional organization and forum for IT Service Management professionals in the US. A not-for-profit organization, itSMF is a prominent player in the on-going development of IT Service management professionals and the promotion of IT Service Management (ITSM) best practices, standards and qualifications in the United States . This network of industry professionals, white papers, webinars, podcasts, conferences and other resources creates an opportunity for you and your organization to connect, learn and grow. Come be part of the IT service management profession. Learn more at www.itsmfusa.org.

Media Contact: Heather Donner HDI PR HDIPR@ubm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-17-offers-more-than-100-learning-sessions-focused-on-key-service-management-trends-300525505.html

SOURCE HDI

http://www.thinkhdi.com