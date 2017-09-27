Tenorshare Released a New Program Named iTransGo

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Tenorshare launches iTransGo, a new product designed to transfer files directly between any iOS devices, clone everything from old iPhone to a new one with one simple click.

The original purpose of the software is just like the product manager said: "Let data transfer on iPhone become easier for everyone."

The launch of iTransGo really can be good news for those who recently bought a new iPhone 8/8 Plus or iPhone X. With this program, they can easily import all the files from the old iOS devices to new iPhone directly.

Being one of the featured iOS data transferring tools from Tenorshare, iTransGo offers a convenient way to share contents between different iOS devices without using iTunes or iCloud. The most amazing thing is you are allowed to select file types to transfer, making data management more flexible for users. Moreover, iTransGo also comes with lightning speed to transfer all the large files like videos and photos in seconds.

The whole transferring process is totally safe; you don't need to worry about any data loss or damage.

Key Features of Tenorshare iTransGo:

Price and Availability: Free trial version and paid one are available in Tenorshare official website now: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/itransgo.html

To enjoy all features, just pay $39.95 .

About Tenorshare: Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global leader in iOS data transferring and iOS system repairing field. It provides Windows and Mac based software, including iPhone data recovery, iPhone data transfer, system repair, system optimization, etc. For more information, visit our website: www.tenorshare.com.

*VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ZDk6ZI5IRRc

https://www.tenorshare.com