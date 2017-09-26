NTS Communications Launches Hosted PBX Service

LUBBOCK, Texas , Sept.Â NTS Communications, Inc., ("NTS") a leading provider of fiber based communications solutions, announced the launch of its Hosted PBX service. This new service strengthens NTS' current portfolio by providing business customers with a new phone system solution that delivers more functionality and less maintenance than traditional PBX systems, and comes with low up front costs and predictable monthly expenses.

Cyrus Driver , President & CEO of NTS, stated, "We are very excited to announce the launch of NTS Hosted PBX. Our Hosted PBX solution will provide our business customers with all the benefits of traditional PBX systems, but with lower overall costs, more efficient system scalability, and wider integration across multiple devices using NTS' private, secure cloud platform."

NTS Hosted PBX is a highly scalable business phone solution that increases productivity, lowers overall costs, and increases long-term return on investment for businesses of all sizes. NTS Hosted PBX includes over 50 features including auto attendant, a full featured web portal, and unified communication features like instant messaging, video chat and presence status that seamlessly integrates across desktop computers, cell phones and tablets. NTS offers multiple phone models to choose from including Yealink and Polycom who are the industry leaders for IP handsets and offer a broad portfolio of devices to support any need.

The NTS Hosted PBX service comes with access to a full suite of business solutions including Internet, video, voice, and managed services. For more information on NTS Communications, please visit www.ntscom.com.

ABOUT NTS COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

NTS Communications provides managed telecommunications cloud services and is the leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana . NTS delivers one of the fastest Internet connections available over a true fiber to the premise network. For the Company's website, please visit: www.ntscom.com.

CONTACTS

Kelley Harber NTS Communications, Inc. 806-776-4195 kelley.harber@ntscom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nts-communications-launches-hosted-pbx-service-300522646.html

SOURCE NTS Communications

http://www.ntscom.com