AppDirect Expands Platform to Power Cloud Commerce Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. AppDirect, the company transforming the way the world buys and sells business software, today announced the integration of new products and functionality to its Cloud Commerce Platform. For software vendors, AppDirect's latest enhancements make it possible to quickly launch reseller partner programs to expand sales footprint and drive more revenue. For service providers, AppDirect's new capabilities enable their SMB business users to manage and leverage their software more effectively.

Analysts project the B2B eCommerce market will reach $1.3 trillion in the U.S. alone by 2021. With a market primed for growth, AppDirect continues to invest in its platform to provide opportunities for all stakeholders in the cloud commerce ecosystem.

AppReseller AppReseller allows software vendors to monetize their partner relationships. Companies can enable channel partners to spin up customer accounts and place orders in real time. These commerce-related features make selling, fulfilling, and billing through indirect partners frictionless. Instead of facing the obstacles that can come with legacy software distribution, AppReseller makes it easy to grow channel programs quickly and on a global scale.

AppReseller makes it possible for software vendors to:

Cloud Management Suite - Value Added Services for SMB Cloud Management Software providers can now offer new tools that have been added to the AppDirect Cloud Management Suite to deliver significantly more value to end users, including:

"These enhancements further solidify our commitment to transforming cloud commerce. We have taken the technology we've acquired and coupled it with our own in-house development to build the foundation for this holistic platform. We are really proud of the result. It is powerful and pervasive and ready for primetime," said Daniel Saks , President and Co-CEO of AppDirect. "We will continue to build and maintain our focus on the goal of providing a competitive advantage for those who utilize all the platform has to offer. We understand that quality experience is critical to everyone in the cloud commerce ecosystem and we've never been in a better position to provide it."

About AppDirect AppDirect is the leading platform for selling, distributing, and managing cloud-based products and services. Its flexible, modular technology enables organizations of all sizes to get to market quickly and cost effectively with an offering that meets their individual business needs. AppDirect-powered marketplaces, billing, distribution, reselling, and premium technical support services help providers, including Comcast, ADP, Deutsche Telekom and others-connect more than 35 million businesses to solutions from Microsoft, Google, GoDaddy, and more. AppDirect is headquartered in San Francisco with offices around the globe.

