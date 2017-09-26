Epsilon Chooses Dialogic to Support Growing Global Interconnect Fabric

PARSIPPANY, N.J. , Sept.Â Dialogic, a cloud optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Epsilon Telecommunications, one of the largest independent providers of connectivity solutions to the world's communications and cloud ecosystems, has selected the DialogicÂ BorderNet Session Border Controller (SBC) to grow its global interconnect and SIP trunk business and improve time to service through virtual SBC automation.

Epsilon is upgrading its global interconnection network within its core network, introducing the flexibility to distribute session control, routing, network visualization, and real time voice quality measurement (VQM) to the network edge. Epsilon chose the virtual single-software BorderNet SBC to reduce OPEX associated with its globally distributed network growth by enabling rapid SBC deployment and automated provisioning through REST APIs.

Epsilon is reducing CAPEX associated with its growing interconnection and SIP Trunking business by implementing the BorderNet SBC network-based licensing. Network-based licensing provides a global session license pool that is shared across all SBCs, eliminating unused licenses on individual SBCs.

The distributed and de-coupled DialogicÂ® Analytics system integrated with each BorderNet SBC instance gives Epsilon a powerful and flexible real-time tool for VQM, service level agreement (SLA) monitoring, and fraudulent call pattern detection with interactive visualization and alerting capabilities from the customer premise to the network core.

"We chose the BorderNet SBC because of its reduced CAPEX and OPEX profile and because it enables us to accelerate time to revenue through virtualization and automation by integrating with our on-demand platform called Infiny. The integrated Dialogic Analytics system was another key business driver to select the Dialogic solution," said Ms Vibeke Harder , Director of Operations and Engineering at Epsilon.

"Dialogic continues to enhance the BorderNet SBC features and operational characteristics to enable service providers and enterprises to confidently begin the transition from appliance-based SBCs to virtual and cloud deployment models, including high availability public cloud deployment in the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). The Dialogic single-software BorderNet SBC supports a wide range of service provider and enterprise deployment options ranging from 25 sessions to 100,000 sessions per SBC instance depending on the deployment model," said Jim Machi , SVP of Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic.

Please visit the BorderNet SBC website for more information.

About Dialogic Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world's top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 3,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic and BorderNet are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof ("Dialogic"). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

About Epsilon Epsilon is a global managed network service provider, extending carrier grade voice and data connectivity services to the world's Communications and Cloud ecosystems. The company offers a smart network utility that combines on demand infrastructure, automation, web-based portals and APIs to give partners friction-free access to global connectivity for resolving complex global networking demands.

All Epsilon services are powered by a next generation hyper-scalable global backbone which connects all the leading telecoms hubs globally. Across this fabric encompasses a dense ecosystem of carriers, service operators and cloud providers offering the leading interconnect point for a diverse set of network and connectivity requirements.

For more information, please visit www.epsilontel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epsilon-chooses-dialogic-to-support-growing-global-interconnect-fabric-300525811.html

SOURCE Dialogic

http://www.dialogic.com