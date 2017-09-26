Mobile Labs Presents Upcoming Agile Mobile Testing Webinar Series

Mobile Labs, a leading provider of enterprise grade mobile testing and development solutions, will kick off a three part webinar series on agile mobile testing next week. For the first webinar in this new series, Mobile Labs' Director of Channels and Alliances Jeff Fleishman will co present with alliance partner, TechArcis on Wednesday, October 4th at 2 00 p.m. ET. Managing Partner Sunil Sehgal will represent TechArcis and present with Fleishman.

The webinar presentation, "Control the Chaos of Mobile Testing with a Mobile Device Cloud," will provide an overview of the benefits of leveraging a mobile device cloud to streamline mobile development, testing and quality assurance for enterprise mobility professionals. Fleishman and Sehgal will review the best practices for setting up a mobile device cloud and how to incorporate best practices for manual and automated mobile testing and device sharing to boost DevOps and continuous delivery initiatives.

"This webinar presentation will be extremely useful for mobile developers, testers and QA professionals to attend," explained Fleishman. "Whether an enterprise mobility team is already using a device cloud in their testing lab, of if they are considering this solution, this webinar will give attendees useful tips to help teams keep up with mobile demand."

"When an enterprise mobility team begins to implement DevOps and continuous integration initiatives, there are many factors to consider," added Sehgal. "This presentation will help mobile developers, testers and QA identify the strategies and solutions that best suit their objectives to continuing developing and testing mobile apps and mobile websites to the best of their ability."

Mobile Labs' private mobile device cloud, deviceConnect™ helps enterprise mobility teams manage mobile device sharing for agile development, testing and QA. Available as an on-premises or hosted solution, deviceConnect opens up the possibilities for developers and QA professionals to manage their mobile testing lab in the manner that best suits their needs.

TechArcis, an alliance partner of Mobile Labs, is a solutions and service company that specializes in quality engineering, quality assurance and testing.

Registration and information about this webinar can be found on the event page.

Check out Mobile Labs' events page on its website for more information about the rest of the webinars in this series. The next webinar on performance testing for mobile is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1st at 2:00 p.m. ET with Mobile Labs' alliance partner, Checkpoint Technologies.

About Mobile Labs Mobile Labs provides enterprise-grade mobile device clouds that improve efficiency and raise quality for agile-based, cross-platform mobile app and mobile web deployments. The company's patented device cloud, deviceConnect™, is available in both hosted and on-premises configurations. deviceConnect provides affordable, highly-secure access to a large inventory of mobile devices across major mobile platforms to developers, test engineers, and customer support representatives, among others. At the heart of enterprise mobile app deployment, deviceConnect enables automated continuous quality integration, DevOps processes, automated testing, and manual app/web/device testing on managed devices. deviceConnect supports all major integrated app development environments (IDEs), such as Xcode, as well as automated app and web testing on real mobile devices using a wide variety of mobile UI test automation tools. deviceBridge™, an extension to deviceConnect, serves as a "virtual USB cable" to checkout and debug cloud-based devices as if they are locally connected. For more information, please visit www.mobilelabsinc.com.

About TechArcis TechArcis is a global leader in quality engineering, QA and testing, headquartered in Atlanta, GA with a global presence. We are a team of test practitioners, innovators and thought leaders bringing technology driven testing solutions with passion and commitment to quality. We believe that quality and convenience drives customer success. Our clients trust and rely upon us to test their products and software solutions. We are experts in quality engineering, QA and testing and help our clients with their agile, DevOps, automation, performance, mobility and all other testing needs. Innovation and technology are core drivers and enablers for all of our solutions, and our mission is delivering, "Continuous Quality @ Speed." For more information, please visit www.techarcis.com.