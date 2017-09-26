C Spire selects Wysdom to power its AI-based digital customer care efforts

TORONTO , Sept.Â C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, is expanding its partnership with Wysdom.AI (formerly CrowdCare) to power the firm's artificial intelligence based digital customer care across all of its lines of business.

C Spire recently completed a successful 90-day pilot program using the Wysdom platform to help answer some of the more than 15,000 frequently asked service questions from customers of the company's wireless communications unit, which is the largest privately held provider in the U.S. The trial was the first of its kind in the U.S. telecommunications industry.

Based on the positive results of the pilot, C Spire has agreed to expand the use of the revolutionary Wysdom AI-based digital customer care agent in its other customer support channels. The Wysdom agent allows customers to receive support when and on platforms of their choice.

"Wysdom's AI platform will help our customers self-support across all of our lines of business, including wireless, home services and enterprise in the future," said Craig Jackson , vice president of Customer Operations for C Spire. "Machine learning platforms such as Wysdom support our 'customer inspired' promise by providing fast, accurate, consistent and proactive customer service."

Wysdom said C Spire has a reputation of investing in the latest technology to improve the customer experience in its retail environment as well as other associated customer care channels, predicting that more U.S. telecom companies will adopt AI-based cognitive customer care by 2020.

"C Spire is a leader and an early adopter when it comes to strategy and tactics that make it easier for customers to do business with the company," said Arif Hirani , vice president of Sales and Business Development for Wysdom. "They know that their customers are their biggest asset and they go to great lengths to provide service that reflects those values."

Wysdom allows companies to increase customer satisfaction by using AI to power their digital customer care across all channels, including Facebook Messenger, online chat, and apps, in English, Spanish, and French. With a robust corpus boasting over 125,000 telecom-industry specific questions understood and a 97.5% precision rate, partners using the client have experienced a 68% containment rate on customer inquiries.

Wysdom's cognitive care solution continues to learn from user interactions, and educates itself every day to make those interactions better for customers. "The bottom line for us is that this approach results in faster support and resolution of customer issues through our digital channels," Jackson said. "It's all about making C Spire easier to do business with whatever channel our customers prefer."

Jackson said AI-based digital care is one of the pillars for a solid, 21st century customer care platform. "Wysdom will help us efficiently satisfy and answer more customer inquiries, and let them control how and when they choose to contact and interact with us making it effortless for our customers. We're looking forward to expanding the partnership and improving our customers' experience even more."

To learn more about how Wysdom's AI-based digital care solution, go to Wysdom.AI.

About C Spire C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

About Wysdom.AI Wysdom.AI offers the world's most mature multi-channel enterprise cognitive care solution to deliver fast, effective and personalized answers to enterprise customer questions. Enterprise companies around the world rely on Wysdom's solution to deliver exceptional automated answers to their customers questions while increasing satisfaction and loyalty, and reducing customer care expenses. With millions of actual customer questions analyzed over many years, Wysdom is the most effective enterprise digital care solution in the market today. For more information visit wysdom.ai.

