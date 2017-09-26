Inteliquent Announces Increased Network Expansion

PLYMOUTH, Minn. , Sept.Â Inteliquent, Inc., a premier network based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality, reliable voice and messaging services, announced today a substantial expansion of its local voice footprint by increasing the number of on net rate centers that makes up the industry's largest competitive carrier voice network in both network reach and scale. With this increase, service provider customers no longer need to patch together multiple carrier networks to support their end user customers while gaining seamless access to all of the enhanced service features they need to manage their diverse needs.

"Through Inteliquent's network integration efforts, we now offer over 12,000 rate centers covering over 90% of U.S. households via Inteliquent's local voice footprint with 8,202 of those rate centers supported on-net," said Surendra Saboo , Inteliquent's President. "With a single network connection, customers can more easily expand their local service reach while relying on Inteliquent's high quality and reliable network and the industry's leading customer support."

Today, Inteliquent has over 30 million phone numbers in service and carries over 25 billion minutes of traffic a month with 95% of our calls originating on-net. All of our voice traffic is carried over our dedicated 100 GB backbone with connections in over 30 network POPs across the U.S. In addition to our expansive local voice footprint, customers have access to our easy-to-use portals and APIs, a rich feature set including porting, e911, CNAM and messaging services (SMS and MMS).

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent is a premier network-based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality, reliable and robust voice and messaging services. The foundation of our services is our network, which is trusted by the nation's largest wireline, wireless, cable, long distance and cloud communication service providers. Every month the Inteliquent network carries over 25 billion voice minutes and text messages, serving over 190 markets and reaching over 8,200 on-net rate centers across the U.S. We are committed to enabling customers with the capabilities they need to deliver communications solutions across various applications in a continuously changing environment. For more information, please visit www.inteliquent.com.

