Inseego Corp. Names Ashish Sharma Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ INSG), a leading global provider of mobile broadband and software as a service ("SaaS") solutions for the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announced that Ashish SharmaÂ has been appointedÂ to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer of Inseego and Executive Vice President of IoT and Mobile Solutions.

"Ashish is a visionary leader with a global perspective and an in-depth understanding of our markets and where they're going. He has extensive experience in the wireless, IoT and SaaS industries, and a proven track record of bringing highly innovative products to market, developing new channels and strategic partnerships," saidÂ Dan Mondor, President and Chief Executive Officer ofÂ Inseego. "Ashish is an important addition to the management team and will play an instrumental role in driving our growth strategy."

Ashish Sharma is a technology industry senior executive with a diverse background in sales, marketing, strategy, product management and engineering. He has played instrumental roles in building multi-billion dollar brands in the mobile industry for companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Alvarion, FreeWave and Spectralink. Prior to joining Inseego, Ashish was the Chief Marketing Officer at Spectralink where he authored the end-to-end mobility vision and strategy for the company for multiple global enterprise segments. Prior to Spectralink, Ashish was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Graymatics, a cloud-based machine-learning SaaS company, where he led sales and marketing efforts for the North American market and significantly grew the company's large enterprise customer base. Before Graymatics, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at FreeWave, an IoT company focused on Oil & Gas, Utility and Defense industries. Prior to FreeWave, Ashish was the Vice President of Marketing for Alvarion where he played a prominent role in building and growing the WiMAX industry into a multibillion-dollar market. Ashish also held multiple sales, marketing and engineering roles for Ericsson and Qualcomm, and helped create the early market adoption of CDMA technology. He is a well-known industry expert in wireless system architectures.

Ashish holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of District of Columbia, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University and a Masters of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Finance, Marketing and Strategy.

"Inseego has established an enviable market position in IoT, Telematics, Mobile Broadband, and SaaS solutions and a history of technology innovation and industry firsts. The fundamentals are in place to drive sustained profitable growth under Dan's leadership," said Sharma, "and I'm delighted to join the leadership team."

ABOUTÂ INSEEGO CORP

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading global provider of MiFiÂ®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet and airport management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms. Inseego Corp.Â also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Inseego North America (formerlyÂ Feeney Wireless). The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego' products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

Â©2017. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.