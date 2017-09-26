RAD and Advantech Redefine the Universal CPE White Box

RAD, the industry leader in network edge virtualization, and the Networks & Communications Group of Advantech (TWSE 2395), today announced the launch of a joint solution to boost Advantech's universal CPE (uCPE) white box offering with carrier class service demarcation and enhanced performance assurance capabilities. This includes the ability to deliver premium, SLA based Carrier Ethernet and IP services combined with advanced diagnostics capabilities to detect, localize and troubleshoot network and NFVI VNF performance issues.

"For mainstream uCPE white boxes to transition to the carrier domain, there are several performance, functional and operational issues that need to be resolved before they can deliver on their agility and automation promise," notes Ilan Tevet, RAD's VP Marketing and Business Development.

"RAD's smart SFPs, serving as pluggable physical network functions (P-PNFs), bring real universality to the uCPE white box by helping resolve gaps such as Carrier Ethernet service demarcation, L2/L3 performance assurance and missing interfaces such as GPON, VDSL2, T1/E1 and T3/DS3. This ensures that service providers are free to deploy uCPE white boxes also in their current networks," he continues.

"Advantech's FWA-1010VC white box coupled with RAD pluggable PNFs resolve real-life challenges by enabling VNF services over a broader range of carrier access infrastructure," adds John Muller, VP Sales and Business Development, Advantech Networks & Communications Group.

The ecosystem partnership between the two companies also includes interoperability certification of RAD's Linux-based vCPE-OS on Advantech's FWA-1010VC, providing a carrier-class NFV infrastructure (NFVI) with open management interfaces, and with acceleration and integrated networking capabilities.

RAD's vCPE-OS hosts virtual network functions (VNFs) from any vendor and is interoperable with all management platforms, orchestrators and operations/business support systems (OSS/BSS). vCPE-OS also seamlessly manages RAD's P-PNFs, allowing service providers to easily bridge access and operational gaps in uCPE white boxes, allowing a smooth transition to the carrier domain.

RAD is a global telecom access solutions and products vendor. For mobile, business and wholesale service providers, we provide an economical migration path to network edge virtualization. In addition, our Service Assured Access solutions are designed to deliver a competitive edge: better QoE to reduce churn, service agility to minimize time to revenue, and complete visibility of network performance for greater operational efficiency. We are at the forefront of pioneering technologies, such as: virtual CPE (vCPE), MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0, Carrier Ethernet and IP performance monitoring, hardware miniaturization, and synchronization over packet. Founded in 1981, RAD has an installed base of more than 15 million units, and works closely with Tier 1 operators and service providers around the globe. RAD is a member of the $1.3 billion RAD Group of companies, a world leader in communications solutions.

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet with embedded computing products and solutions that empower the development of smarter working and living. With Advantech, there's no limit to the applications and innovations our products make possible. For Telecom and Networking markets, Advantech provides mission-critical hardware to the leading telecom and networking equipment manufacturers, and to global communication service providers. Advantech's standard and customized products are embedded in OEM equipment that the world's communications infrastructure depends upon. Website: www.advantech.com/NC