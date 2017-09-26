Packet Fusion Acquires a Genesys (ININ) Elite Partner Further Expanding Contact Center Practice

PLEASANTON, Calif. , Sept. Packet Fusion, a unified communications and collaboration solutions provider, acquired Advanced Call Processing (ACP), a contact center engineering and sales firm based in Carlsbad , CA.Â ACP specializes in the Genesys Customer Experience Platform and AVST unified communications (UC) solution.Â The addition of ACP's expertise in the contact center space rounds out Packet Fusion's breadth of services and solutions.Â

"The traditional UC and cloud market is a crowded space and we feel the contact center world is a great place to differentiate ourselves. This furthers our commitment and position as a premier contact center solution provider. We were thrilled to find ACP and look forward to folding their knowledge into ours," said Matt Pingatore , Packet Fusion CEO.

ACP's former CEO and President, Richard Klevit has worked in the contact center industry for over 25 years. Richard's transition to Packet Fusion's Managing Director for Contact Center Solutions is accompanied by his team of four Elite certified Genesys engineers with over a hundred years of combined contact center experience. "I see this acquisition as an opportunity to make an impact in the contact center industry by joining forces with an already seasoned consulting practice."

This acquisition allows Packet Fusion to provide the best of breed contact center solutions for their customers. Matt concluded, "We couldn't be more excited to have the ACP team aboard and instantly add value to our customers with their deep contact center expertise."

