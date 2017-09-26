VIAVI Honored by Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2017 Innovators Awards Program

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ VIAV) announced today that its SmartClass Fiber MPOLx MPO optical loss test sets and CERTiFi cloud based enterprise workflow were recognized by the judges of the annual Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

VIAVI's honors included:

"VIAVI is proud to be recognized by Cabling Installation & Maintenance. As enterprises and data centers strive to keep up with bandwidth upgrades, and especially as they supplement their in-house technician teams with contractors, they need get-it-done tools coupled with advanced workflow management," said Kevin Oliver , Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI Solutions. "We continue to grow our MPO characterization and certification offerings for our customers, and CERTiFi leverages VIAVI's extensive experience in cloud-based workflow management in a platform tailored for enterprise test and certification."

Alan Bergstein , publisher of Cabling Installation & Maintenance said "This prestigious program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the structured cabling industry. Our 2017 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

The 2017 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards Honorees will be featured in the November Issue of Cabling Installation & Maintenance magazine as well as on http://www.cablinginstall.com.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance Published since 1993, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation and management of structured cabling systems in enterprises, data centers and campuses. Cabling Installation & Maintenance's magazine, website (cablinginstall.com), email newsletters and webcasts help cabling professionals improve day-to-day operations and enable strategic planning for their networks' optimum long-term performance

About The Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2017 Innovators Awards program The Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2017 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognizes the most innovative applications of cabling and communications technology products and systems within the structured cabling industry. Platinum, Gold, and Silver Honorees were announced at BICSI's 2017 Fall Conference in Las Vegas on Monday, September 25, 2017 . Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: innovation, value, sustainability, collaboration, and impact.

