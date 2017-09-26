Continuum Welcomes Tasos Tsolakis to Executive Team as New SVP of Global Service Delivery

ContinuumÂ , provider of the only vertically integrated IT service delivery platform that enables MSPs to scale rapidly and profitably, today welcomed Tasos Tsolakis to its executive leadership team. An 18 year veteran of the managed services industry, Tsolakis assumes the role of senior vice president of global service delivery.

In this role, Tsolakis is responsible for the delivery of Continuum's industry-leading service experience. Tsolakis' role at Continuum is critical in guiding a globally-diverse team of engagement managers, service managers and technical leads to provide a world-class experience to the company's 5,800 managed IT service providers in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

"Continuum empowers managed service providers to grow and transform their businesses, and that's down to the experience and hard work of our team," said Michael George, CEO, Continuum. "The success of our global growth strategy depends on our ability to capitalize on the expertise of some of the industry's strongest talents, with wide international experience. We're excited to welcome Tasos to the Continuum team, and are looking forward to applying his skills and knowledge to drive even greater achievements for our partners in the managed services industry."

As Continuum expands its global presence, Tsolakis brings valuable international experience from his time at Iron Mountain, where he was the company's CIO and executive vice president, global services. There, he led the company's Global Service Organization and ensured Iron Mountain's customers received the highest standards of technology and service around the world.

Tasos also served as CIO at Affiliated Computer Services (ACS), a Xerox Company, where he set IT strategy for all internal and external-facing technology, and as Home Depot's Vice President of Direct to Consumer Solutions and IT shared services. He has also held key technology leadership positions at GE Information Services and AT&T Bell Labs. In addition, Tsolakis has served on numerous IT boards and development committees, and is a recognized speaker on business process, product development and customer service technology.

"As I've worked with managed service providers around the globe, I've come to learn what they expect from a partner such as Continuum," said Tasos Tsolakis, SVP, global service delivery, Continuum. "I'm excited to be a part of Continuum's efforts to deliver an innovative IT management and service delivery platform, as well as the expertise and services needed to transform their businesses. And, with the company's accelerated expansion internationally, I'm looking forward to enabling greater partner success around the globe."

Continuum empowers managed IT service providers to reshape how they deliver IT services with an intelligent IT management platform that provides a transformative business model, continuous intelligence, a highly skilled on-demand IT workforce and dedicated partner success team. Continuum's vertically integrated service delivery model combines an unmatched SaaS-based technology suite with a world-class NOC and Help Desk, allowing them to not only remotely monitor, manage, secure, and backup their clients' IT environments 24/7 from a single pane of glass, but scale rapidly and profitably. Continuum employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide and monitors more than 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners, including MSPs servicing more than 60,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers protecting more than 250,000 servers with Continuum's R1Soft product line.

