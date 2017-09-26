MegaPath Wins 2017 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced that Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) named the company's Hosted Voice solution as a winner of the 2017 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award, presented by Internet Telephony. This annual award honors services that have demonstrated innovation, unique features and noteworthy developments, improving functionality and usability for customers.

"MegaPath is honored to be recognized once again by TMC for its innovation in IP communication," said Arnaud Gautier, Chief Marketing Officer, MegaPath. "We continue to invest in our voice and unified communications offerings to give our customers the most feature-rich, all-in-one unified communications, collaboration and advanced telephony solutions that truly empower employees to work with ease and efficiency, whether in the office, from home or on the go."

MegaPath Hosted Voice provides organizations with more functionality than traditional phone systems, enabling companies of all sizes to work smarter and increase productivity. Customers benefit from more than 50 calling and mobility features, including Visual Voicemail with Transcription, CRM Application Integration, Call Recording and Mobility. MegaPath also offers carrier-grade, cloud-based Call Center solutions to support all call center environments from basic call distribution, queuing and simple reporting, to advanced call centers with more complex queuing, reporting and management needs.

Earlier this year, MegaPath introduced MegaPath Connector, which integrates MegaPath Hosted Voice with more than 25 CRM and helpdesk applications, including Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Zendesk and Zoho. Customers gain efficiencies within their every day applications, including the ability to click to dial, automatically log calls and enter notes during a call. Hosted Voice also offers integration with Outlook and Skype for Business.

"Congratulations to MegaPath for being honored with an Internet Telephony Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. MegaPath has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

MegaPath is consistently recognized for its innovation and industry leadership. Most recently, MegaPath's Hosted Voice and MegaPath One solutions were named recipients of TMC's 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award. To view MegaPath's complete list of awards, visit www.megapath.com/promise/awards.

