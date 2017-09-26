Subsentio® Launches International Legal Demand Tracker

Subsentio, the CALEA Compliance CompanyÂ , today introduced its International Legal Demand Tracker, a unified platform that combines data retention and legal records production services in a single, simplified solution for communications service provides (CSPs) worldwide. With the introduction of this new capability, CSPs that do business internationally may now outsource their entire data retention and records production requirements to Subsentio.

Subsentio International Legal Demand Tracker is an outgrowth of the company's successful Records Production service, an economical solution capable of providing automation and legal expertise 24X7X365 to meet the demand for customer records by law enforcement, law firms and customers themselves. As a unified platform, Subsentio International Demand Tracker gives CSPs a secure, single-source solution for both records production and data retention.

"With the launch of International Legal Demand Tracker, the once finite realms of data retention and records production have crossed into the universe of 21st century telecommunications and Internet services, which are global and borderless," said Steve Bock, Subsentio CEO and Founder. "CSPs throughout the world now have a one-stop shop that banks all customer communications data, and provides a sophisticated records production service that ensures fast, accurate and economical document retrieval."

