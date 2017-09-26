Skyport Introduces ‘Easy Button’ for Securing Active Directory

Skyport Systems, a leading secure hyperconverged infrastructure provider for the hybrid enterprise, announced today a new series of SkySecure Policy Templates customized to protect Active Directory Domain Controllers. This allows AD administrators to guarantee consistent policy coverage and protections for Domain Controllers to easily secure Active Directory globally even in remote and hostile locations.

Skyport's SkySecure platform includes critical functions designed to protect Domain Controllers from attack and compromise, which include protections for multiple attack surfaces normally covered by many multiple infrastructure and security products. With Skyport's new custom AD policy templates, an Active Directory Domain Controller can be securely built from clean source, patched in a secure environment, and protected by advanced security policy in a system that is always up-to-date, and compliant with Microsoft best-practices within minutes.

The new Active Directory policy templates allow AD owners to ensure the complex communications policies required to protect Domain Controllers, and prevent common attack vectors, are automatically configured and always up-to-date. The protections can prevent many common attack vectors, such as malware and exfiltration of critical data, and also provide advanced Active Directory protocol analytics which can help pinpoint common exploits such as Golden Ticket attacks. By including best-practice security templates within the platform, Skyport ensures compliance with effective security best practices across all domain controllers, and effective audit across all Active Directory instances.

"Today's enterprises thrive on agility, speed and the ability to connect globally, meaning firewalls are guarding a perimeter that no longer exists," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Skyport Systems. "Understanding today's business needs, we've developed an 'Easy Button' in the form of templates that provide the centralized audit and governance needed to maintain security, matching the speed and ease demanded in a self-service, cloud-like environment."

For decades, Active Directory has helped companies manage access to data, applications, computers, storage and the network-on premises and, more recently, in the cloud, making it one of the most valuable applications in the enterprise-but also one of the most vulnerable. Active Directory mismanagement unknowingly exposes 90 percent of enterprises to security breaches, according to a recent Skyport security assessment.

While Active Directory security is critical to the integrity of all enterprise and cloud, most companies falsely believe their Active Directory is secure, according to a recent survey.

With policy templates, complete visibility and audit capabilities, and hardened systems, Skyport offers a convenient, secure, and resilient system to run Active Directory domain controllers anywhere. More than 50 customers, including several Fortune 1000 companies, are running these systems at scale across the globe.

