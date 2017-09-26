Kensington Announces General Availability of Ultimate Presenter with Virtual Pointer

San Mateo,Â Calif., Sept. KensingtonÂ , a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business and home office professionals and The Professionals' Choice, today announced that the Kensington Ultimate PresenterTM with Virtual Pointer is now generally available. A recipient of the prestigious 2017 Red Dot Product Design award for design innovation and quality, the Ultimate Presenter is compatible with a variety of presentation environments and screens, and features new customization settings for a more personalized and productive user experience.

While Bright LED screens or safety regulations can pose limitations with traditional lasers, the Kensington Ultimate Presenter is optimized for use in conference rooms with TVs, online meetings with remote participants, and large auditoriums with multiple presentation screens for greater user flexibility. Kensington has removed the laser from the pointing feature to help address the growing need for a presentation tool that can be used where laser devices are not allowed as well as for online meetings where remote participants can see the pointer onscreen when using web meeting tools. The presenter is also adaptable and customizable to the user, with its companion software KensingtonWorks TM for assigning different features to the top button. New customization features include mouse click, pen and magnifier, to improve upon the user experience.

Kensington Ultimate PresenterTM with Virtual Pointer (SKU# K75233; SRP $99.99 ) The Kensington Ultimate Presenter allows users to point anywhere and present everywhere, without limitations or restrictions. Key features include:

"Providing an innovative presentation tool for a variety of environments and screens, the Kensington Ultimate Presenter with Virtual Pointer is designed to help people be more effective and efficient in their presentations," said Anita Chang , Global Product Manager. "The presenter overcomes the screen limitations and regulatory restrictions of traditional laser pointers, while offering an ergo-friendly design, versatile storage, and customization options for different presentation scenarios."

Kensington's full line of wireless presentation remotes with red and green laser pointers are designed with intuitive controls and thoughtful features that let users spend more time focused on their audiences. Features include extended wireless range, an intuitive 4-button presentation clicker design, and built-in memory to store presentations.

About Kensington Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington products empower people to dynamically interact with content, creating a better working experience for productive performance. In both office and mobile environments, Kensington's extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being. Our core competencies in engineering, industrial design, product quality and responsive customer support make Kensington The Professionals' Choiceâ„¢.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California , Kensington operates as the technology division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded business, academic and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Kensington is the inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks, the acknowledged leader of Trackball innovation and offers a broad range of premium-branded desktop productivity solutions.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals' Choice, KensingtonWorks, and Ultimate Presenter are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Â© 2017 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

