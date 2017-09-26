Hyperledger Gains 10 New Members

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 26, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross industry blockchain technologies, announced today that 10 new organizations have joined the project. As a multi project, multi stakeholder effort, Hyperledger incubates eight business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies including Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Iroha, Hyperledger Indy, Hyperledger Burrow, Hyperledger Sawtooth, among others.

"The immense growth we've seen this year signifies an acceptance and understanding of Hyperledger blockchain solutions for business," said Brian Behlendorf , Executive Director, Hyperledger. "These new diverse members have agreed to contribute their leadership and energy to the Hyperledger community. We thank them for their support and validation as we drive towards more PoCs, pilots and production uses cases of Hyperledger technologies in the enterprise."

Hyperledger aims to enable organizations to build robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating an enterprise grade, open source distributed ledger framework and code base. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing and technology. The latest General members include: AMIHAN, ChongQin Xichain Technologies, DLT Labs, GameCredits, Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), Medicalchain, and ScanTrust.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as Associate members. Several Associate members joined this month including Mercy Corps, Taiwan Fintech Association and Zhejiang University.

New member quotes:

AMIHAN

"Amihan is proud to be the first Filipino company to join Hyperledger," said Winston Damarillo, Chairman of Amihan Global Strategies. "We believe that blockchain and smart contracts are the key to preparing Southeast Asia for the digital age, and we are committed to working with the Hyperledger community to push the limits of blockchain technology. We look forward to working with our clients - some of the largest enterprises in ASEAN - to transform finance, healthcare, retail, and customer loyalty in one of the fastest-growing regions of the world."

DLT Labs

"At DLT Labs, our corporate purpose is to create, integrate, and support dynamic distributed ledger solutions that equip our clients with the tools to capitalize on unrealized potential within their businesses," said Loudon Owen , Chairman and CEO of DLT Labs. "With over 30 dedicated in-house Blockchain developers and over 20 proprietary enterprise products, DLT Labs has formed globe-spanning partnerships with leading edge consultancies, manufacturers, financial institution and innovative service providers. Our global presence spans the United States , the United Kingdom , China , India , Canada and Singapore . DLT is excited at the opportunity to join Hyperledger's nexus of leaders, creators, and dreamers, and looks forward to forming long-lasting relationships with the forefront of blockchain innovators."

GameCredits

"We are excited to join the company of industry leaders in Hyperledger," said Alex Migitko, COO, GameCredits. "GameCredits is focused on a unique blockchain use case, catering to the $100 billion gaming industry and its massive audience of almost every third person on earth, governed by complex relations between various stakeholders. Our solutions will be of immense interest to adjacent industries and we believe we will be able to make a unique contribution to the alliance."

Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX)

"We are today at the beginning of the blockchain revolution, witnessing in real time an explosion of ideas, experiments and projects that aim to completely redesign global capital markets for the new era," said Nick Cowan , CEO, Gibraltar Stock Exchange. "The Gibraltar Stock Exchange's membership in Hyperledger provides us with an exciting opportunity to connect, share ideas and collaborate with like minded innovators and industry leaders, without boundaries, with the aim of building consensus for the new global framework."

Medicalchain

"Medicalchain puts health records back into the hands of patients, and that's not possible without the secure storage and transfer of data. Using Hyperledger, Medicalchain will allow patients to control permissions to their health records - who gets access to them, what information they get access to and for how long," said Dr. Albeyatti, co-founder of Medicalchain. "We are thrilled to join the Hyperledger community and will continue working to bring blockchain technology to the healthcare industry."

ScanTrust

"Today's connected consumers are demanding more transparency and with global supply chains becoming more complex, achieving this a challenging task," said Nathan Anderson , CEO and Co-Founder, ScanTrust. "ScanTrust secure identifiers connect physical goods to the internet for enhanced supply chain security; by adding open blockchain technology to this foundation, brands will be able to protect and track their products using mobile phone authentication. We look forward to collaborating with the Hyperledger community to develop a scalable, enterprise-grade blockchain framework."

To see a full list of member companies, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/about/members. If you're interested in joining Hyperledger as a member company, please visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/about/join

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

