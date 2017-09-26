Frost & Sullivan Applauds LogRhythm for Outpacing the Overall Global Security Information and Event Management Market in Terms of Year-Over-Year Growth Since 2010

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept.Â Based on its recent analysis of the global security information and event management (SIEM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LogRhythm with the 2017 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The LogRhythm Threat Lifecycle Management Platform addresses the larger framework used to bring in data, provide search and automated analytics, and then generate a formal incident response. This Best Practices Award recognizes LogRhythm's support for analyst work, including transitioning through life cycle phases from forensic data, discovery, and qualification of events, and then initiating the first steps necessary for remediation.

The LogRhythm SIEM was built from the ground up rather than being the product of acquiring and integrating disparate technologies, and overall performance is a cornerstone of the company's products. For instance, while other SIEM engines were focused on developing faster ingestion rates, LogRhythm worked on usability and on data normalization. In doing so, LogRhythm built a SIEM that is practical for mid markets while being robust enough for enterprise networks.

"LogRhythm normalizes data centrally at the data processing layer as opposed to the collection layer, allowing normalization logic to be updated and propagated in a consistent manner. LogRhythm also offers optional agents that perform both log collection as well as independent monitoring, including file integrity monitoring. In addition, LogRhythm provides data management by entity to allow the reuse of reports, alarm rules, and AI Engine rules without the need to recreate them for new entities," said Frost & Sullivan, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, Christopher Kissel .

The SmartResponse automation framework is part of LogRhythm's Threat Lifecycle Management Platform and enables the automated execution of targeted actions. SmartResponse is a differentiator; shown below are a few other features:

"Precision search is a vitally important facet of the search function provided by LogRhythm. The most important and elegant feature is that from the perspective of the analyst, they can work with both structured and unstructured data simultaneously. The solution's dashboard is particularly elegant as analysts can isolate a set of structured data sets and create searches against unknown variables," said Kissel.

Frost & Sullivan estimates global SIEM market revenue at roughly $1.8 billion in appliances and services. In every year since 2010 when Frost & Sullivan charted SIEM, LogRhythm has outperformed the global SIEM market in terms of year-over-year growth in revenue.

LogRhythm is a privately-held company that built its products and its relationships from the ground up. What were once essential soft values, like customer relations and technical support, have become important elements in the continued growth of LogRhythm as a major SIEM vendor.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that achieved best-in-class growth in three key areas: understanding demand, nurturing the brand, and differentiating from the competition.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm is the pioneer in Threat Lifecycle Managementâ„¢ (TLM) technology, empowering organizations on six continents to rapidly detect, respond to and neutralize damaging cyberthreats. LogRhythm's TLM platform unifies leading-edge data lake technology, machine learning, security analytics, and security automation and orchestration in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm serves as the foundation for the AI-enabled security operations center, helping customers secure their cloud, physical and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

