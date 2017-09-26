Oracle Empowers Marketers to Leverage World's Fastest Growing Social Media Platform

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. To enable marketers to quickly and efficiently target and engage customers on one of the world's fastest growing social media platforms, Oracle today announced a new direct integration between Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud, and WeChat. The new app based integration enables marketers to deliver connected and personalized experiences in China and other countries across the globe by seamlessly extending the powerful campaign design, delivery and monitoring capabilities within Oracle Eloqua to WeChat.Â Â Â Â

WeChat is a dominant social media platform in China with over 963 million users, used by brands and businesses alike to better engage with their customers. The new integration enables global organizations and regional businesses to directly engage WeChat users to build their brand presence in the Chinese market and connect with buyers at scale. Marketers can leverage the integration to add WeChat as a delivery channel during campaign design and send relevant, personalized messages to target audiences straight from the campaign canvas within Oracle Eloqua. In addition, marketers are able to measure the success of campaigns on WeChat by leveraging built-in reporting and analytics within Oracle Eloqua. Furthermore, Oracle is also planning to deepen the integration with WeChat, including enterprise-facing solutions such as WeChat@Work, which complements Oracle's strength in the SaaS arena. This relationship is expected to deliver significant value and innovation to customers so as to empower their efforts to accelerate the modern business.

"Oracle Marketing Cloud has had tremendous success in helping the Enterprise improve their interaction with their customers and bringing that customer relationship to a whole new level," said Mr. Lu Qingwei, assistant general manager, Guangzhou Research & Development Department, WeChat, Tencent . "With the introduction of WeChat@Work, which is a communications and collaboration platform for the enterprise, we look forward to an even closer working relationship with Oracle Marketing Cloud to deliver more personalized engagements and enhance the customer experience for our users through WeChat and WeChat@Work."

The direct, native integration between Oracle Marketing Cloud and WeChat enables marketers to:

"For global and regional businesses serving the Chinese market, WeChat is the key digital channel. This integration enables Oracle Eloqua customers to take full advantage of WeChat to build brand awareness and strengthen customer relationships," said Steve Krause , group vice president, Product Management, Oracle Marketing Cloud.

Customers can visit the WeChat listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing WeChat in Oracle Marketing Cloud. For more information on the news, please visit the Oracle Marketing Cloud blog.

Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle CX Cloud Suite. Oracle CX Cloud Suite empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results. The Oracle CX Cloud Suite includes Oracle Commerce Cloud, Oracle Marketing Cloud, Oracle Sales Cloud and Oracle Service Cloud.

About Oracle The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia . For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About WeChat Since 2011, WeChat has brought about a new way for people to communicate by integrating real-time communication, entertainment, social and everyday offline services into a single mobile application. For more information, please visit http://www.wechat.com/en

About WeChat@Work WeChat@Work is the communications and collaboration platform which aims to elevate the work efficiency for the Enterprise. For more information, please visit http://work.weixin.qq.com

