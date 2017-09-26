Cedexis Names Anshu Agarwal Chief Marketing Officer

PORTLAND, Ore. , Sept.Â Cedexis, the leader in crowd optimized application and content delivery for clouds, CDNs and data centers, today announced Anshu Agarwal as its new Chief Marketing Officer. As organizations worldwide make the transition from traditional datacenter architectures to public private cloud infrastructures, Anshu will lead a distributed team of product and marketing professionals conceiving and delivering intelligent application delivery and global traffic management solutions from ideation through execution.

Anshu has more than 15 years' experience in the technology industry, building and evangelizing products that have solved real-world problems for organizations large and small across the globe. Most recently she served as the Head of Solutions & Partner Development for Hewlett Packard Enterprise; in this role, she also served on the Board of Directors of the OpenDaylight Project, promoting the adoption of an open-source software-defined networking (SDN) platform. She has successfully led product and marketing teams at three infrastructure startups which were acquired by major corporations: ConteXtream (acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, 2015), Ankeena Networks (acquired by Juniper Networks, 2010), and Speedera Networks (acquired by Akamai, 2005).

"I am inspired and thrilled to join Cedexis' team in addressing a huge market opportunity," said Anshu Agarwal . "My focus is on enabling the next stage of growth for Cedexis as global organizations ensure their distributed applications and content are delivered consistently, quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively."

The worldwide product and marketing teams at Cedexis include professionals located around the world and have developed solutions solving intractable problems for some of the world's most innovative firms, including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Hudl, Le Monde, L'Oreal, Bloomberg, and Rosetta Stone . Proprietor of the world's largest user experience monitoring community (collecting some 14 billion user experience quality measurements every day), Cedexis offers the leading cloud-based enterprise application delivery and global traffic management platform. Using a combination of real user measurements, synthetic monitoring metrics, and data ingested through the unique Fusion integration engine, Cedexis empowers customers to use customer-configurable algorithms to provide their users with world-class experience, at high availability, and at the lowest operational cost.

"Anshu's deep and broad experience immediately improves our ability to conceive, validate, build, and bring to market global traffic management solutions that will define the next generation of application delivery," noted Ryan Windham , Cedexis CEO. "Anshu's track record of helping companies to deliver products that solve real problems, and successfully bring them to market, makes her a critical addition to the Cedexis leadership team. Anshu is a recognized and highly-respected innovator in the network infrastructure, cloud, and software-defined networking spaces, and her leadership will be fundamental to our continued growth."

