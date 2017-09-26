Virtium Founder, CEO Receives Orange County Business Journal’s 2017 Innovator of the Year Award

Phu Hoang, founder and chief executive officer of Virtium Solid State Storage and Memory, has received one of the Orange County Business Journal's Innovator of the Year Awards for 2017. This marks the second time in four years Hoang has been honored by the OCBJ for his business leadership he was a recipient of the publication's Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award in 2013.

Selected from a field of more than two dozen finalists, Hoang was joined in receiving the OCBJ innovation awards by CEOs from other prominent Orange County businesses: Acute Care Institute at St. Joseph Hoag Health, Lab Holdings LLC, Masimo Corp., and Parcel Pending Inc.

Hoang founded Virtium in 1997 and has steered its growth into one the industry's foremost providers of solid-state drive (SSD) and memory solutions for the embedded-systems and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) markets.

"First and foremost, I received this award on behalf of our entire Virtium family," said Hoang. "We are being recognized for our years of innovation in reliable, high-density, small-form-factor memory and storage designs that lead our industry, as well as for our recent innovations in 'Intelligent Secure Storage' for the new, fast-growing IIoT market.

"Our innovative products are the foundation of designs that improve people's lives in medical applications, transportation, communications, digital entertainment and more. I could not be more proud of the hard work and creative innovation each and every person at Virtium has done to earn this award."

"On behalf of the entire L Squared Capital Partners team and Virtium's Board of Directors we would like to congratulate Phu on this outstanding achievement," said Rob Healy, managing partner of L Squared Capital Partners and Virtium board member. "Phu's leadership is second to none and we are proud of the team and innovative culture that he has built at Virtium over two decades."

Now in its third year, the Innovator of the Year Awards program is designed to recognize and celebrate Orange County innovators who are creating game-changing ideas, processes, products, services and business models. The OCBJ article on this year's awards is at: https://www.ocbj.com/news/2017/sep/12/business-journal-honors-oc-innovators/.

About Virtium

Virtium manufactures solid-state-storage and memory solutions for the world's top industrial embedded OEM customers. We design, build and support our products in the USA, and provide a dedicated software team for custom storage solutions - all fortified by a network of global locations.