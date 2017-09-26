MACOM to Showcase its Industry Leading GaN-on-Silicon Portfolio and High-Performance MMICs and Diodes at EuMW 2017 in Nürnberg, Germany

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), will showcase its industry leading Gallium Nitride on Silicon (GaN on Si) portfolio and other high performance MMIC and Diode products at EuMW 2017 in N rnberg, Germany, October 10 12, in Booth 200. MACOM's booth will feature new product solutions optimized for basestation, aerospace and defense, RF energy, commercial, industrial, scientific and medical RF applications.

Visit Booth #200 to meet with MACOM experts and learn more about:

Members of MACOM's product management, engineering and applications teams will be available at Booth #200 to answer any questions.

MACOM experts will also be participating in various sessions throughout EuMW, including:

Technical Session EuMIC02-1: GaN-on-Silicon - Present Challenges and Future Opportunities Presenter: Tim Boles Date: Monday, October 9th Time: 8:30 - 8:50 AM CEST Location: Riga

Poster Session EuMIC05-03: Rugged AlGaAs PIN Diode Switches Presenter: James Brogle Date: Monday, October 9th Time: 12:30 - 2:10 PM CEST Location: Conference Centre

Defence, Security & Space Forum - MWJ Industry Panel Session: Internet of Space, Past, Present & Future Presenter: Tim Boles Date: Wednesday, October 11th Time: 1:50 - 3:30 PM CEST Location: St. Petersburg

Show Information:

Exhibition Hall: Nürnberg Convention Center

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company - one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and data centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

