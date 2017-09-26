Everbridge and G4S Partner to Bring Critical Event Management to Security Clients

BURLINGTON, Mass. &Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and businesses running faster, and G4S, the world's leading global, integrated security company, today announced a partnership. Through this partnership, G4S will utilize Everbridge's Critical Event Management platform and products in combination with its own security services and software toolsets to deliver new integrated security services and solutions for its global customers. The combined security solutions can be used in a customer's GSOC (Global Security Operations Center), G4S's virtual GSOC managed service, or a hybrid of both security environments.

G4S and Everbridge's combined solutions are designed to provide a common operating view of risk events and responder capabilities for incident assessment, location, collaboration and resolution. In addition to Everbridge's Visual Command Center® (VCC), an industry leading command center platform for threat visualization, Everbridge's Safety Connection™ solution, a 2017 ASIS Accolades Security Award Winner, will be another key offering in G4S's security solution portfolio. This will provide enterprise security professionals the ability to locate, notify and instruct employees about security threats to help keep them out of harm's way.

G4S is a certified reseller of Everbridge products and services. Additionally, G4S and Everbridge will be advancing and enhancing their existing integration with G4S's RISK360® and VCC by IDV, an Everbridge Company, that transcends traditional perimeter security solutions by providing visually stunning situational-awareness threat monitoring, orchestration and response capabilities. Customers will be able to create an incident in RISK360 security case management software and visualize it in VCC and conversely, threat content or incidents in VCC can be sent to RISK360 to coordinate G4S security officer response to address the impending security threat. To learn more about the VCC RISK360 integration please stop by G4S booth #3733 or Everbridge/IDV booth #1101 at the ASIS show Sept. 25-27 in Dallas Kay Bailey Hutchison convention center.

"Adding Everbridge's offerings to our security solutions portfolio brings a new level of intelligence and situational awareness for our customers and delivers on our vision of providing integrated security solutions," said John Kenning, CEO, G4S USA. "Being able to offer Everbridge's advanced situational awareness, location technology and critical security communications software to our customers will help address security threats in real-time."

"Our partnership with G4S broadens the market by enabling organizations that have their own GSOC and those that don't, to leverage the capabilities of our Critical Event Management platform to effectively assess and mitigate critical events," said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. "The new, combined Everbridge Critical Event Management software with G4S's security officer services and systems provides clients with both the perimeter and location-aware security and critical communications required to help keep people safe in a dynamic, mobile world."

Everbridge's core Critical Event Management offerings, including VCC, empower integrated security and threat response to enable:

Additionally, Everbridge's Safety Connection solution offers executive and employee safety services such as via geo-fenced private incident zones and local, remote and lone worker safety via access to dynamic locations that operate via travel itinerary, Wi-Fi and Access Control system integrations, as well as through the Everbridge mobile SOS panic button application.

These technologies, in combination with G4S's security officer services, monitoring capabilities and security solutions, provide customers real-time analytics, event-based technologies and the latest in threat intelligence, enabling security intervention specialists to provide around-the-clock monitoring for a variety of situational intelligence capabilities in the customer's GSOC, G4S's monitoring center, or shared security environments.

To learn more about Everbridge, visit www.everbridge.com. For more information about G4S, visit http://www.g4s.us/.

About Everbridge Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization's operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running faster. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages or cyber-attack incidents, over 3,400 global customers rely on the company's SaaS-based platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 1.5 billion messages in 2016, and offers the ability to reach over 200 countries and territories with secure delivery to more than 100 different communication devices. The company's critical event management and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection™, Community Engagement®, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander® and CareConverge™, and are easy-to-use and deploy, secure, highly scalable and reliable. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all four of the largest global accounting firms, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports and 6 of the 10 largest global automakers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in San Francisco, Lansing, Beijing, London and Stockholm. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

About G4S G4S is the world's leading global, integrated security company specializing in the delivery of security and related services to customers across six continents. The group is active in more than 100 countries, and is the largest employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 585,000 employees and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For more information on G4S, visit G4S.us.

