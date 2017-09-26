NTT Communications Engages with Industry Thought Leaders to Examine Impact of Digital Technologies to Dynamically Transform Business, Markets, and Society at 2017 Digital Convergence Conference

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within NTT GroupÂ (TYO 9432), today announced that it is supporting the Outsourcing Institute's Digital Convergence Conference 2017 through sponsorship, and participation in a conversation about infrastructure and decision makers in digital transformation. A gold sponsor of the event, NTT Communications will be represented by Jeffrey Bannister, EVP Global Enterprise Solutions, NTT America, who will moderate the panel tomorrow morning at PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) New York office.

WHAT: One of the Outsourcing Institute's programs focused on the "New Outsourcing" model, the Digital Convergence Conference 2017 is designed to help clients uberize the enterprise. A leading industry association, the Outsourcing Institute defines this new paradigm as a digitally fueled service offering characterized by technology and pricing innovations. The panel moderated by NTT America EVP Jeffrey Bannister will discuss infrastructure, IT and business leadership, and digital transformation.

WHERE: PwC, 300 Madison Ave., New York, NY.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 27, 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

NTT America EVP Jeffrey Bannister will participate in the following session:

Role of Infrastructure for Digital Transformation to Drive Agility and Reduce Total Cost of Ownership

Speakers: Jeffrey Bannister, EVP Global Enterprise Solutions, NTT America (moderator); Carlos Hernandez, Partner, Global Digital Transformation, Avasant; Van Benton, Senior Manager, Advisory Services, EY; and Scott Evoy, Partner, PwC.

Description: Over the past two decades, digital technology has disrupted entire industries, from music to hospitality to finance and beyond. Now companies of all sizes are undergoing their own digital transformations to align IT innovation with their own business objectives and stay ahead of this curve. But who is driving these efforts? Business or IT? And more importantly, who should be?

UPCOMING EVENT: At the Sourcing Industry Conference, October 11-13 in Austin, Texas, NTT Com Senior Director of Business Development Umesh Gowda will be available to meet with sourcing advisors and discuss NTT Com's unique portfolio and industry-leading capabilities in data centers, network integration, networking, applications, cloud and security.

