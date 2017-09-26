vXchnge Secures $200 Million to Fuel Data Center Growth

vXchnge, today announced it has secured more than $200 million of financing capital in support of customer demand. This capital will be focused on major expansions and enhancements including a significant expansion in our Austin data center.

"We continue to experience tremendous growth across our markets and this infusion of capital supports our ability to build capabilities and capacities to meet customer demand across our data center markets" said Keith Olsen, Chairman and CEO of vXchnge. "We continue to invest in product innovation and capacities that improve our data center efficiencies while protecting our customers' brands."

vXchnge is the nation's fastest growing data center provider over the past three years. vXchnge provides its performance based data center as a service for customers to rapidly deploy and deliver applications in fourteen markets across the U.S.

According to the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Cloud User survey, " 68 percent of businesses say their hybrid IT environment includes some colocation services, and 70 percent say they will increase their colocation deployments in the next two years." Frost & Sullivan Analyst Lynda Stadtmueller added, "Today's IT leaders are no longer simply guardians of IT assets, but enablers of strategic business goals. They are looking for colocation data center partners that can offer more than power and space accommodations. vXchnge offers more than power and space to its customers, providing colocation data-center-as-a-services to support customers' strategic business goals."

