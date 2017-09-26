Creative Artists Agency Accelerates Growth, Welcomes Premier Investment Company Temasek as Strategic Partner

LOS ANGELES &Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the world's leading entertainment and sports agency, announced today that Temasek, the Singapore headquartered investment company with a net portfolio value of close to USD200 billion and significant experience in the media and technology sector, has made an investment in CAA. The strategic investment will be used as capital to further CAA's tremendous growth, including through acquisitions, and follows this year's investment by China's leading media and entertainment fund, CMC, alongside Fubon Group, including Taiwan Mobile. TPG Capital retains its majority position in CAA.

"As one the most successful and sophisticated investors in the world, Temasek provides an extraordinary level of insight and resources as we continue to provide the best opportunities for the company and our clients," said CAA President Richard Lovett. "Today's announcement speaks to the incredible growth and relentless innovation across all areas of the agency. We have a combination of partners that provide global firepower for our continued success."

Temasek has considerable experience in the telecommunications, media and technology sector, with portfolio companies including Alibaba Group and Airbnb, among others.

The market leader across film, television, music, sports, and other areas of representation, CAA was the first agency to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, and establish a business in China, among other industry innovations.

CAA Sports is the preeminent athlete representation firm in the world, with more than 1,000 individual athlete, broadcaster and coaching clients and double the on-field contract value of the next closest agency. The firm's sports business also advising on more than $2.7 billion in sponsorship rights deals for premier consumer brands, negotiating more than $3.7 billion in precedent-setting property sales deals, and managing more than $37 billion in media rights transactions.

CAA's merchant bank, Evolution Media, represents the buyers or sellers of numerous professional sports franchises; raises capital or structured debt financing for entertainment entities; and manages investment vehicle Evolution Media, alongside TPG Growth and Participant Media.

Through its strategic marketing and consulting practices, CAA advises blue-chip consumer brands, including JP Morgan Chase, Intel, Bose, KPMG and IMAX, among others.

Building off of 12 years of success in the Chinese market, CAA recently formed CAA China in partnership with CMC to expand opportunities for the agency and clients in the fast-growing region. In addition to CAA's longtime representation of top Chinese talent and leadership in film finance, the combined expertise and resources will create new businesses ranging from talent representation, endorsements, and sports, to digital media, music, and original content production.

About Creative Artists Agency

Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television, music, theatre, video games, sports, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients. CAA is also a leader in sports, representing more than 1,000 of the world's top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, tennis, Olympics and action sports, and golf, and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, licensing, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities.

About Temasek

Incorporated in 1974, Temasek is an investment company headquartered in Singapore. Supported by 10 offices globally; including New York and San Francisco in the U.S., London in Europe, Beijing in China, and Mumbai in India, Temasek owns a S$275 billion (US$197b) portfolio as at 31 March 2017, mainly in Singapore and the rest of Asia. Temasek's portfolio covers a broad spectrum of industries: financial services; telecommunications, media & technology; transportation & industrials; consumer & real estate; life sciences & agriculture; as well as energy & resources. Its investment activities are guided by four investment themes and the long term trends they represent: Transforming Economies; Growing Middle Income Populations; Deepening Comparative Advantages; and Emerging Champions. Temasek's current and prior investments in the U.S. include Airbnb, Ancestry.com, Classpass, Dell Technologies, Intapp, Internet Brands, Jasper, Soundcloud, Sprinklr, Univar, Verily Life Sciences, Virtu Financial and Wish. For more information, visit www.temasek.com.sg.