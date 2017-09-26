Interop Technologiesâ„¢ Enables Another US-Based MVNO to Deploy UP 1.0 Rich Communication Services (RCS)

FORT MYERS , Fla.Â and SEATTLE , Sept.Â Interop Technologies , a global provider of advanced communication networks and cloud based managed services, today announced that Tiercel Wireless, a nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), will deploy its virtualized Rich Communication Services (RCS) solution. Tiercel Wireless is one of only a few MVNOs in the U.S. to launch a UP 1.0 compliant RCS solution.

As a complete end-to-end rich messaging solution, Interop's RCS supports peer-to-peer (P2P) communications through RCS-enabled devices, operators and other cloud providers to deliver seamless service ubiquity for subscribers. Interop's cloud-based solution enables operators and communication service providers (CSPs) to quickly launch enhanced messaging without the expense or complexity associated with building their own network infrastructure.

"MVNOs today have a greater opportunity to create their own unique brand of services to drive subscriber growth and ultimately gain new revenue opportunities," said John Bickford , Senior Vice President America's at Interop Technologies. "RCS not only provides richer experiences for mobile subscribers, but it will also enable operators to communicate more intuitively with their customers. We are happy that we are able to assist Tiercel Wireless advance their service portfolio."

"The market wants a more enhanced experience and Interop's cloud-based managed solutions and expertise will facilitate the agility we need to capitalize on this demand," said Mark Tiernan , CEO at Tiercel Wireless. "We're very excited to be at the forefront of the next stage of mobile communication."

Tiercel Wireless has also chosen to deploy Interop's Over-the-Top (OTT) MVNO solution, which includes telco-grade voice and legacy messaging services using WiFi and LTE/4G data networks. With seamless voice call handoffs between WiFi and LTE/4G networks, operators and CSPs can ensure maximum coverage and a quality service experience for their subscribers.

Interop Technologies will be exhibiting and speaking this fall at events across the globe, learn more at www.interoptechnologies.com/events.

About Interop Technologies Interop Technologies is a leading provider of advanced communication networks and cloud-based managed services. The company provides the mobile industry with better ways to integrate, launch and manage next-generation communication technologies quickly. Interop delivers voice, messaging and network solutions featuring scalable architecture and flexible deployment options to reduce cost and complexity for communication service providers worldwide. Founded in 2002, the company has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL , and an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland . Learn more at www.interoptechnologies.com.

About Tiercel Wireless Tiercel Wireless, based out of Seattle , provides wireless services contract-free, with no credit checks and no activation fees on their nationwide LTE network. For more information on the products and services offered by Tiercel Wireless, visit www.tiercelwireless.com.

