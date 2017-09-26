GCT Semiconductor Partners with Sigfox to Announce World’s First Hybrid (Cellular + Sigfox) Solution for Internet of Things (IoT)

SAN JOSE, Calif. &Today at Sigfox World IoT Expo 2017 in Prague, GCT Semiconductor, a leading designer and supplier of advanced 4G mobile semiconductor solutions, and Sigfox, the world's leading provider of dedicated connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) announced their partnership. GCT's highly integrated single chip GDM7243I will support LTE Category M1 NB1 EC GSM and Sigfox wireless IoT connectivity making it a "hybrid" solution offering superior connectivity options for IoT applications with zero bill of materials (BOM) cost increase.

World's First Hybrid Solution

Several OEM customers are designing solutions using GCT's GDM7243I SoC to develop various IoT devices for applications such as tracking, wearables, security, agriculture, healthcare, industrial, and consumer applications.

The hybrid (Cellular + Sigfox) mode operation enables several innovative use cases that will transform both the traditional cellular as well as the fledgling IoT markets. GDM7243I enables ultra-long battery life tracking devices to connect using the Sigfox wireless IoT network for several years without the need for frequent battery re-charging.

"We're pleased to be working closely with Sigfox to bring this unique capability to market and support ultra-long battery life and global coverage for our IoT customers," says John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT Semiconductor, Inc. "Adding the hybrid mode Cellular connectivity + Sigfox to GCT's GDM7243I further enhances our leadership position by enabling IoT devices to connect to the global Sigfox network during typical operation and switch to LTE Cat M1, NB1, or EC-GSM networks "on-demand.""

"Telefonica announced its support for Sigfox wireless IoT connectivity as complementary to our cellular networks, at MWC in February 2017", says Andres Escribano, New IoT Connectivity Director of Telefonica, "GDM7243I with hybrid mode Sigfox and Cellular connectivity is an innovative solution that aligns with our partnership with Sigfox and will enable innovative devices and novel usage models to accelerate the growth of the IoT market".

"GCT provides a single chip innovative solution that further proves that Sigfox and Cellular (LTE Cat M1/NB1/EC-GSM) are complementary technologies by leveraging the best of both worlds - ultra-long battery life using Sigfox and high throughput cellular connectivity. We look forward to a successful launch of the GDM7243I by Sigfox operators and mobile network operators worldwide," says Ludovic Le Moan, CEO of Sigfox.

GDM7243I based tracking devices operate on the Sigfox network for location tracking but switch to the cellular network for live asset recovery in case of a geo fence breach. Hybrid devices can connect to the Sigfox wireless IoT network and operate in low-power mode to send and receive notifications-only. The Sigfox network can also provide backup connectivity to hybrid devices in case of cellular network coverage limitations, congestion, breakdown, or jamming of security/alarm systems. Hybrid devices enhance device security by providing the ability to globally locate and deactivate stolen phones, and provide emergency alert and beacon capabilities.

GDM7243I Availability

GDM7243I is the latest SoC addition to GCT's 4G LTE product portfolio and is part of GCT's commitment to support customers focused on IoT applications. The addition of Sigfox wireless IoT connectivity brings additional value to GCT customers. For more information about GDM7243I, please visit www.gctsemi.com. For GDM7243I samples contact Alex Sum at AlexSum@gctsemi.com or +1-408-434-8022.

###

About GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and WiMAX semiconductor solutions. GCT's market-proven LTE solutions, commercially available since 2010, have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world's top LTE carriers. GCT's system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability. Today, the network is present in 36 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 - covering a population of 660 million people. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. For more information, see www.sigfox.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube