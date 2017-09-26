D-Link Adds Android Support and Launches Updated App for Omna 180 Cam HD

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. , Sept.Â D Link today announced enhancements to its popular Omna 180 Cam HD (DSH C310 AN), adding Android support and introducing an updated app for a seamless home surveillance solution. The updated, free Omna app adds Android support and is available on Google Play. Omna app enhancements include event notifications, remote live streaming, and a new pinch to zoom capability that allows users to zoom in on areas of the camera's live view to see more detail. Additionally, the Omna app now allows users to conveniently enable or disable night vision and the LED indicator light.

The Omna 180 Cam HD delivers robust features for peace of mind while away from home - including two-way audio and a wide-angle lens for wall-to-wall coverage in crisp 1080p Full HD. Unlike most competing solutions, users can also view locally saved videos clips via the microSD card slot for affordable surveillance with no monthly fees.

"D-Link is very excited about the Omna app's new features, as we believe in constantly innovating and improving our products to meet the needs of our customers," said Anny Wei , president and CEO, D-Link Corporation. "We believe that these new feature enhancements will allow consumers to fully enjoy the benefits that the Omna 180 Cam HD has to offer."

The first camera to work with Apple's smart home platform - HomeKit - the Omna 180 Cam HD launched earlier this year, receiving positive attention and customer feedback. Underscoring its commitment to a connected home experience, D-Link leveraged this customer feedback to build on the Omna user experience. With both Android and iOS support, the Omna app provides accessible remote viewing for all users wanting to monitor their homes.

D-Link Omna 180 HD Camera Key Features:

Availability and Pricing The new Omna app is available now as a free download from Google Play for Android devices. For iOS users, the Omna 180 HD Camera iOS update is also available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads.

The Omna 180 HD Camera is available now for $149.99 on D-Link Shop, BestBuy.com, and will be available on Amazon this October.

About D-Link D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid- to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP Surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more information visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on Facebook, Twitter and D-Link's Blog.

D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright Â© 2017. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-adds-android-support-and-launches-updated-app-for-omna-180-cam-hd-300525529.html

SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.

http://us.dlink.com