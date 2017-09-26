Rutter Delivers Private-vs.-Public Cloud Cost Comparison

ANDOVER, Mass. , Sept.Â Rutter Networking Technologies, a leading information technology solutions provider in New England, today announced it has created an online, interactive tool to help organizations determine the total cost of ownership of a private cloud compared to the costs of using a public cloud. Rutter's Cost Calculator Private vs. Public CloudÂ is free to use and available at https www.rutter net.com cloud costs calculator.

Organizations and their IT departments considering an investment in cloud computing face an important choice: private cloud or public cloud. Both options come with advantages and benefits, and cost is a consideration that cannot be overlooked. Rutter's new calculator asks users to input needs for physical servers, storage area networks, network switches, and other requirements, then delivers a cost comparison between private and public cloud configurations.

"Whether companies are adopting a cloud environment or upgrading their current technologies, cost factors heavily into the public-or-private decision," says Steve Brown , Partner and Senior Consultant for Rutter Networking Technologies. "Our new tool is easy to use, requiring you to answer just a few simple questions, and provides a good starting point for working through the two options and arriving at a strategy that will best benefit your organization."

