Rutter Delivers Private-vs.-Public Cloud Cost Comparison

ANDOVER, Mass. , Sept.¬ Rutter Networking Technologies, a leading information technology solutions provider in New England, today announced it has created an online, interactive tool to help organizations determine the total cost of ownership of a private cloud compared to the costs of using a public cloud. Rutter's Cost Calculator Private vs. Public Cloud¬ is free to use and available at https www.rutter net.com cloud costs calculator.

Organizations and their IT departments considering an investment in cloud computing face an important choice: private cloud or public cloud. Both options come with advantages and benefits, and cost is a consideration that cannot be overlooked. Rutter's new calculator asks users to input needs for physical servers, storage area networks, network switches, and other requirements, then delivers a cost comparison between private and public cloud configurations.

"Whether companies are adopting a cloud environment or upgrading their current technologies, cost factors heavily into the public-or-private decision," says Steve Brown , Partner and Senior Consultant for Rutter Networking Technologies. "Our new tool is easy to use, requiring you to answer just a few simple questions, and provides a good starting point for working through the two options and arriving at a strategy that will best benefit your organization."

To learn more about this tool or Rutter's services, visit www.rutter-net.com.

About Rutter Networking Technologies Rutter Networking Technologies, Inc., is a leading end-to-end technology solutions provider in the Northeast. Rutter's expertise and services include design/development; virtualization; migrations; project management; WAN services and remote network management; phone support; and staff augmentation. For more information, visit https://www.rutter-net.com.

